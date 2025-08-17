High In The Austrian Alps Is A Picturesque Town With A Dizzying Suspension Footbridge To A Castle

America's highest suspension bridge may stand nearly 1,000 feet tall, but does it lead to a medieval castle on one side? Wethinks not. However, in the Tyrolean town of Reutte, nestled high in the Austrian Alps near the German border, you can find adventure exactly this kind. At the end of the Highline179 footbridge, ruins of the medieval Ehrenberg Castle complex gaze watchfully, just as it has for the past eight centuries. For the modest-sized mountain town of Reutte, it's the finest drawcard to be sure, but there's still more to be seen and done.

Inhabited by a population of more than 7,000, Reutte is home to an alpine nature park with natural hot springs, a scenic cable car, and even its own botanic garden, plus there's skiing and snowshoeing in winter. A scene of wooden chalets dotting a pastoral expanse, the town was charming enough to capture the heart of travel expert Rick Steves on his first visit to the Tyrol region. Located on the Via Claudia Augusta, which served as a trade route in Roman times, Reutte has remained an important market town through the ages.

Today, the stunning suspension bridge draws more tourists than there ever were merchants to experience the adrenaline-pumping excitement and panoramic views of walking above the ancient pass through which mountain salts were once transported. It's an act not for the faint of heart, but it's an experience that blends history, nature, and thrill in a way that makes Reutte unique.