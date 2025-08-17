High In The Austrian Alps Is A Picturesque Town With A Dizzying Suspension Footbridge To A Castle
America's highest suspension bridge may stand nearly 1,000 feet tall, but does it lead to a medieval castle on one side? Wethinks not. However, in the Tyrolean town of Reutte, nestled high in the Austrian Alps near the German border, you can find adventure exactly this kind. At the end of the Highline179 footbridge, ruins of the medieval Ehrenberg Castle complex gaze watchfully, just as it has for the past eight centuries. For the modest-sized mountain town of Reutte, it's the finest drawcard to be sure, but there's still more to be seen and done.
Inhabited by a population of more than 7,000, Reutte is home to an alpine nature park with natural hot springs, a scenic cable car, and even its own botanic garden, plus there's skiing and snowshoeing in winter. A scene of wooden chalets dotting a pastoral expanse, the town was charming enough to capture the heart of travel expert Rick Steves on his first visit to the Tyrol region. Located on the Via Claudia Augusta, which served as a trade route in Roman times, Reutte has remained an important market town through the ages.
Today, the stunning suspension bridge draws more tourists than there ever were merchants to experience the adrenaline-pumping excitement and panoramic views of walking above the ancient pass through which mountain salts were once transported. It's an act not for the faint of heart, but it's an experience that blends history, nature, and thrill in a way that makes Reutte unique.
Visiting Highline179 and Ehrenberg Castle World
The thrilling pedestrian walkway known as Highline179 hangs nearly 375 feet above the Via Claudia (today known as Fern Pass Road, connecting Reutte to Tyrol's capital, Innsbruck). At just under 1,333 feet in length, it claimed to be the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world at time of its completion in 2014. The steel walkway is four feet wide and constructed in the hanging "Tibet style" with a nearly five-foot railing and waist-high mesh enclosure on either side to keep you safe in spite of its swaying. It's strong enough to hold 500 people at once and costs only €10 (US$11.42) at time of publication to cross, making it a "cheap thrill" along the way to Castle World Ehrenberg.
According to Rick Steves, the "brooding ruins" of Ehrenberg offer a glance into regional history that's in many ways more authentic than the nearby over-touristed Neuschwanstein, Europe's grandest castle and the one that inspired Walt Disney. Once a collection of crumbling ramparts amidst sword ferns, moss, and mountain mist, today Ehrenberg Castle contains a kid-friendly museum about the Middle Ages — one whose motto is "Please touch." Guests can try on armor, watch potions gurgle and skeletons rattle in the "plague chamber," and learn about the crusades.
In addition to this 13th-century fortress, the Highline179 connects visitors to minor Fort Claudia, which watches the road from the opposite hilltop. Plus, the remains of the old Roman toll buildings lie on the valley floor below at Ehrenberg Klause and the 18th-century Schlosskopf Castle above, for those seeking to soar another 750 feet higher. An inclined elevator makes the entire complex accessible to the elderly and those with mobility issues.
How to plan your trip to Reutte
To get to Reutte, first fly into Innsbruck — it has one of the most breathtaking airports, so you'll want a window seat for landing to glimpse the surrounding striking Alps on all sides. From there, the journey along Fern Pass R179 takes about 1.5 hours, rewarding drivers with its stunning alpine views. And while conditions are most pleasant between May and September, visits between November through February offer the chance to see Christmas lights outlining Ehrenberg Castle (though the Highline179 closes during severe weather conditions).
While Reutte is home to a number of decent-sized hotels and travel lodges, visitors to the Rick Steves' Europe travel forum recommend finding lodging in Schwangau or Füssen, each about a 20-minute drive away across the German border. The neighboring towns share a more populated, tourist-friendly atmosphere, charmed with Bavarian and Gothic architecture that captures the hearts of visitors.
If you wish to stay on the Austrian side of the border, the resort town of Berwang, officially the highest city in Tyrol, lies 20 minutes to the south. It's full of outdoor sports and cultural attractions, and contains a range of accommodation from farm stays to a palatial retreat by Relais und Châteaux.