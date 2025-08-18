The Outer Banks Ocean-Framed Village Is A North Carolina Gem With Winding Canals And Golden Sunsets
The Outer Banks is one of North Carolina's most loved and enduring stretches of romantic coastal life. This chain of barrier islands is flanked by the Atlantic Ocean and separated from the mainland by a network of sounds and inlets and patchworked with towns, each with its own charming character. Two miles south of Duck lies Southern Shores, a quiet town that many bypass in favor of flashier destinations like Corolla — famous for its wild horses — and Kitty Hawk — known for the Wright Brothers and its bustling strip. But for those looking to escape the crowds and relax with a book or fly a kite on the beach, Southern Shores is as peaceful as you'll find.
At 4.2 square miles, with about 3,000 year-round residents, it's primarily residential with a mix of vacation rentals and single-family homes, but no hotels or motels. There's also no public beach access: only residents and vacation renters can access the ocean or sound. Southern Shores has a unique architectural look, unlike other OBX enclaves; the Southern Shores Flat Tops are low, square-shaped, mid-century-style concrete homes with, you guessed it, flat roofs, using local materials like gravel and lumber. About 7.5 miles of canals were dug through swampland around 1959, giving residents better access to open water and attracting wildlife.
Despite its sleepy vibe, Southern Shores has a rich past. During World War II, the U.S. Navy used the then-sparsely populated area for bombing practice, dropping explosives on what is now Southern Shores and its surrounding waters. In 1946, after the war, a resort was developed here, and the area was officially incorporated as the town of Southern Shores in 1979. Today, the skies are occasionally streaked by F-22 Raptors or F-18 Super Hornets flying training missions from nearby military air stations.
Southern Shores is an easily accessible part of the Outer Banks
Summers bring a flood of tourists and traffic to the region. Because the islands are so narrow, much of the journey down the Outer Banks follows a single, two-lane road — scenic Highway 12. In places like Kill Devil Hills, the road briefly widens, and traffic speeds up, but most of the time, you'll slowly meander through dunes and scrub. Luckily, Southern Shores is relatively easy to access from the mainland via U.S. Highway 158, which crosses the Wright Memorial Bridge from Point Harbor on the mainland into Kitty Hawk in the Outer Banks. From there, it's just 6 or so miles south on N.C. Highway 12 to Southern Shores, saving you plenty of driving time, particularly during the summer. The closest airport is Norfolk International Airport (ORF) in Virginia, about 80 miles north. Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) is larger but farther away — about 225 miles.
The best way to experience Southern Shores is to rent a vacation home. Since there's no public access to beaches, booking a house can allow you to enjoy the beach and tranquil canal waterways. Southern Shores' carefully curated trails are perfect for walking and biking, and Ocean Atlantic Rentals offers bike rentals and local delivery, making it easier than ever to explore.
When the sun sets, you'll typically want to face west, over the sounds. One of the most popular spots to catch the sunset is at the Duck Town Boardwalk, which stretches nearly a mile into the Duck Sound. It's easily accessible by bike from Southern Shores via the multi-use trails, and you can explore the Duck Town Park Boardwalk's shopping, dining, and entertainment while you're there.
Southern Shores appeals to those who want a laid-back, less touristy experience
Southern Shores isn't home to the restaurants and attractions that define other Outer Banks towns, but a small strip mall right on the border of Kitty Hawk offers a few standout options for coffee, lunch, and dinner. Seafood restaurant Steamers serves classics like oysters, shrimp, and clam chowder alongside Carolina-style BBQ and seasonal cocktails. Southern Shores Pizza & Deli is a local favorite, offering hand-tossed classic and specialty pizzas, cheesesteaks, stromboli, and subs, as well as beer and ice cream. For coffee lovers, Shore Coffee Roasters is a charming, third-wave cafe known for creative drinks like brown butter iced lattes, maple tahini lattes, and blueberry basil nitro cold brew.
To the west, the Currituck Sound hugs a woodsy, nature-rich coastline with winding paths that make it easy to walk or bike while keeping an eye out for birds, otters, and white-tailed deer. The Outer Banks is also known for its crabs, and you can embark on a nighttime hunt for ghost crabs — or participate in Outer Banks-themed scavenger hunts and other adventures — with Ghost Crab Quest, an ecotourism company based in Southern Shores that offers educational activities like stargazing, birdwatching, pirate history, and more. It's a playful way to learn a little bit about the ecosystems and lore of the region.
Occasionally, homeowners of those unique flattop homes open their doors to visitors for a peek into the past, a tradition that has become an annual event in recent years, usually held in April. Even if you miss it, strolling past these homes' exteriors offers a glimpse into a style that feels more Palm Springs or old Florida than typical Outer Banks, yet another reason to explore Southern Shores.