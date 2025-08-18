The Outer Banks Ocean-Framed Village Is A North Carolina Gem With Winding Canals And Golden Sunsets

The Outer Banks is one of North Carolina's most loved and enduring stretches of romantic coastal life. This chain of barrier islands is flanked by the Atlantic Ocean and separated from the mainland by a network of sounds and inlets and patchworked with towns, each with its own charming character. Two miles south of Duck lies Southern Shores, a quiet town that many bypass in favor of flashier destinations like Corolla — famous for its wild horses — and Kitty Hawk — known for the Wright Brothers and its bustling strip. But for those looking to escape the crowds and relax with a book or fly a kite on the beach, Southern Shores is as peaceful as you'll find.

At 4.2 square miles, with about 3,000 year-round residents, it's primarily residential with a mix of vacation rentals and single-family homes, but no hotels or motels. There's also no public beach access: only residents and vacation renters can access the ocean or sound. Southern Shores has a unique architectural look, unlike other OBX enclaves; the Southern Shores Flat Tops are low, square-shaped, mid-century-style concrete homes with, you guessed it, flat roofs, using local materials like gravel and lumber. About 7.5 miles of canals were dug through swampland around 1959, giving residents better access to open water and attracting wildlife.

Despite its sleepy vibe, Southern Shores has a rich past. During World War II, the U.S. Navy used the then-sparsely populated area for bombing practice, dropping explosives on what is now Southern Shores and its surrounding waters. In 1946, after the war, a resort was developed here, and the area was officially incorporated as the town of Southern Shores in 1979. Today, the skies are occasionally streaked by F-22 Raptors or F-18 Super Hornets flying training missions from nearby military air stations.