One Of 'Delaware's Most Eccentric Towns' Offers Odd Landmarks, Historic Sites, And An Iconic Restaurant
Delaware is a small state — in fact, there's even a scenic trail that guides travelers across the whole state in just one day. But a lot to see is packed into its compact size, from the beautiful Delaware islands with coastal views to the historic small towns scattered through the countryside. One of those towns, Magnolia, was called one of the state's "most eccentric towns" by World Atlas, which is evident even from its shape, which is perfectly circular. The town's population has steadily hovered under 300, but still, a town sign boldly declares: "This is Magnolia, the center of the universe around which the Earth revolves."
The sign may be a bit dramatic, but it matches the dramatic flair of Magnolia's regal, historic architecture and Quaker landmarks. In the 10 to 15 minutes that it takes to walk from one end of the town's Main Street to the other, you'll pass a church with history dating back to the 1850s, a Victorian-style mansion, a Quaker cemetery with a significant abolitionist's grave, and a cozy restaurant that gets rave reviews. Plus, just north of Magnolia's official border, there's a public boat ramp on the Saint Jones River surrounded by peaceful marshland that's great for fishing.
Magnolia's round roots and Quaker legacy
Magnolia sits just south of Dover, Delaware's capital city with historic charm and high-speed events, only about a 12-minute drive away if you're taking a day trip from the city. For those flying in, Magnolia is around a 45-minute drive from the regional Wilmington Airport or just over an hour from the Philadelphia International Airport. As you drive south, you'll cross tributaries of the Saint Jones River just before arriving in town.
The story goes that Magnolia was deliberately founded about a mile from the river, so that its inhabitants were close enough to access the river but didn't have to endure the mosquitoes that swarmed by the water. The town also has an intentional circle shape — laid out with an even half-mile diameter — to symbolize brotherhood. The border has, in spite of the pressures of modern development, remained this shape since the town's chartering in 1885.
As for the town's name, it comes from the magnolia tree, which was a favorite tree of the Duke of York who previously owned the land. Another important chapter that shaped Magnolia's history is its Quaker presence. The Quakers had a meeting house in the early 1700s here, long before the town was officially incorporated. The meeting house was abandoned when the Quakers moved to Camden, but they left behind a burial ground, called the Murderkill/Motherkiln Friends Burial Ground. You can find the graveyard off the east side of the main road, just north of the town's official boundary. Warner Mifflin, who fought to end slavery in Delaware in the 1700s, is buried here alongside several other weathered, old grave markers.
Magnolia's historic homes and beloved restaurant
You'll notice Magnolia is pleasant to walk around, with sidewalks all along the main streets leading past gorgeous homes. One of those homes is another Quaker landmark. The three-bay Matthew Lowber House, built in 1774, was a Quaker farmhouse and in fact the only home that existed in the area until 1845. But perhaps the most memorable incident in its history was in 1980, when the entire home was moved about 100 yards after a circuitous campaign for its preservation. Another stunning mansion is the Victorian-style John B. Lindale House. Built in the early 1900s, it was the residence of one of Delaware's last peach barons. It's in front of this house that the "center of the universe" sign stands.
After you've explored some of Magnolia's historic sites, head to Magnolia Restaurant, a local gem right at the town's center with four stars on Tripadvisor and 4.4 stars on Google. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with extensive menus reminiscent of classic American diners. One reviewer called the restaurant "a cut above a diner with quality ingredients."