One Of 'Delaware's Most Eccentric Towns' Offers Odd Landmarks, Historic Sites, And An Iconic Restaurant

Magnolia sits just south of Dover, Delaware's capital city with historic charm and high-speed events, only about a 12-minute drive away if you're taking a day trip from the city. For those flying in, Magnolia is around a 45-minute drive from the regional Wilmington Airport or just over an hour from the Philadelphia International Airport. As you drive south, you'll cross tributaries of the Saint Jones River just before arriving in town.

The story goes that Magnolia was deliberately founded about a mile from the river, so that its inhabitants were close enough to access the river but didn't have to endure the mosquitoes that swarmed by the water. The town also has an intentional circle shape — laid out with an even half-mile diameter — to symbolize brotherhood. The border has, in spite of the pressures of modern development, remained this shape since the town's chartering in 1885.

As for the town's name, it comes from the magnolia tree, which was a favorite tree of the Duke of York who previously owned the land. Another important chapter that shaped Magnolia's history is its Quaker presence. The Quakers had a meeting house in the early 1700s here, long before the town was officially incorporated. The meeting house was abandoned when the Quakers moved to Camden, but they left behind a burial ground, called the Murderkill/Motherkiln Friends Burial Ground. You can find the graveyard off the east side of the main road, just north of the town's official boundary. Warner Mifflin, who fought to end slavery in Delaware in the 1700s, is buried here alongside several other weathered, old grave markers.