Delaware's Walkable Coastal City Is A Hidden Charmer With Soothing Streets, Quirky Shops, And Beaches

There's little that unwinds the mind more than a refreshing trip to a charming beach town, where you can breathe in the sea air, take a relaxing stroll along the shore, and maybe have a cocktail or two to cool off. But while Florida or California might be the first places you think of when it comes to amazing beach vacations, there are other top-class beach destinations all across the country — some of which have even more going for them than simply sun, sea, and sand.

Lewes is one of Delaware's six main beach towns and is considered one of the quaintest and most quirky destinations in the state. Billing itself as "the first town in the first state" of the country, historic Lewes was founded in 1631 and offers a great amount of history and local charm to explore when you are not sunbathing, swimming, or sampling ice cream stands. A casual walk around Lewes will give you everything to take in from lighthouses to vintage houses to historic local monuments. For those seeking serenity by the sea, the town is known for being the quieter and more picturesque option of the Delaware beach towns, with nearby Rehoboth Beach a bustling option more suitable for family fun, and Dewey Beach better known for its nightlife.