Delaware's Walkable Coastal City Is A Hidden Charmer With Soothing Streets, Quirky Shops, And Beaches
There's little that unwinds the mind more than a refreshing trip to a charming beach town, where you can breathe in the sea air, take a relaxing stroll along the shore, and maybe have a cocktail or two to cool off. But while Florida or California might be the first places you think of when it comes to amazing beach vacations, there are other top-class beach destinations all across the country — some of which have even more going for them than simply sun, sea, and sand.
Lewes is one of Delaware's six main beach towns and is considered one of the quaintest and most quirky destinations in the state. Billing itself as "the first town in the first state" of the country, historic Lewes was founded in 1631 and offers a great amount of history and local charm to explore when you are not sunbathing, swimming, or sampling ice cream stands. A casual walk around Lewes will give you everything to take in from lighthouses to vintage houses to historic local monuments. For those seeking serenity by the sea, the town is known for being the quieter and more picturesque option of the Delaware beach towns, with nearby Rehoboth Beach a bustling option more suitable for family fun, and Dewey Beach better known for its nightlife.
The town and beach in Lewes, Delaware
The quiet and walkable town contains a historic district and town campus full of buildings that have been preserved from the early years of the town's existence. For history enthusiasts, the Zwaanendael Museum, focusing on the town's maritime, military, and social history, and the Ryves Holt House and Museum and Mercantile, which is housed in Delaware's oldest building that features original foundations, are both must-visits and just a five-minute walk from one another. The town also features some great shopping opportunities, such as the much-loved Brush Factory on Kings, featuring unique homewares that would make the perfect souvenir from your stay, and the Lewes Mercantile Antiques Gallery, which could be a historic destination in its own right. The Lewes Oyster House, billed as a "tavern by the sea," offers fabulous seafood and cocktails in a rich traditional atmosphere.
Lewes Beach is divided into multiple sections along the coast, each with its own charms and attractions. The most well-known is Savannah Beach, a convenient stretch with the much-loved Lions Club snack shack, public restrooms, and a volleyball court for visitors looking to spend an active day in the sun. It is renowned for its shallow and gentle waters, and visitors can also enjoy a bonfire or even hold a wedding ceremony with the right permits. Just to the east is Johnnie Walker Beach, a formerly segregated beach which is now named for a prominent Black businessman.
Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, both of these beaches are served by on-duty lifeguards. Metered parking is available from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day between May 1 and September 30. There is also the unguarded Roosevelt Inlet, which is great for walking and swimming.
How to get to Lewes and where to eat and stay
Lewes is around a two-hour drive from Philadelphia via I-95 S and DE-1 S, and about two hours and 40 minutes from Washington D.C. Public transport takes four and a half hours from Philadelphia and almost seven hours from Washington D.C, so car rental is your best bet if you're flying in to one of the nearby major airports. There are certainly worse things than a drive down the shoreline.
Lewes is blessed with some exceptional accommodation options. One local favorite is the traditional but relaxed Savannah Inn, which dates back to the 18th century. As well as comfortable lodging, the inn offers other great vacation amenities, including yoga classes and massage services that will help you really destress during your time in the town. Another well-reviewed option is the Dogfish Inn, a retro, well-maintained spot on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal that is run by Dogfish Head, a local Delaware craft brewery and distillery known for its wide variety of seasonal beer options. Certainly a good place to check out if you've already been to one of America's other best destinations for beer lovers.
If you head to Lewes next summer and find yourself enjoying it so much that you want to explore more of what Delaware has to offer, there are plenty of options to choose from. A great place to start is this charming colonial town with a quaint downtown and preserved architecture.