The Historic Mountain Resort With Fine Dining, Family Entertainment, And One Of Oregon's Clearest Natural Lakes

One of the best things about visiting Oregon is that it's full of natural wonders around every corner. Whether you're driving along the pristine coastline, marveling at the Painted Hills of Eastern Oregon, or visiting Crater Lake National Park, the Beaver State has plenty of scenery to enjoy. However, if you're looking for a mountaintop retreat complete with a clear blue lake, tons of hiking trails, and gorgeous weather, you can't do much better than Lake of the Woods Resort.

Built in 1922 next to Lake of the Woods — one of the clearest lakes in Southern Oregon — this resort offers a full-service experience, meaning that you'll find everything you need for your vacation without ever having to leave the property. Plus, since the resort is in Southern Oregon's sun-soaked Klamath Basin, you don't have to worry about the weather ruining your plans.

Best of all, you can choose how you want to stay at the Lake of the Woods. Reserve a traditional campsite, an RV pad, or book a cabin for additional creature comforts. Plus, the resort has some incredible food to help you refuel after a long day of hiking, fishing, boating, or lounging. Whether you're traveling solo or with your family, this resort has it all.