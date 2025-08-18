The Historic Mountain Resort With Fine Dining, Family Entertainment, And One Of Oregon's Clearest Natural Lakes
One of the best things about visiting Oregon is that it's full of natural wonders around every corner. Whether you're driving along the pristine coastline, marveling at the Painted Hills of Eastern Oregon, or visiting Crater Lake National Park, the Beaver State has plenty of scenery to enjoy. However, if you're looking for a mountaintop retreat complete with a clear blue lake, tons of hiking trails, and gorgeous weather, you can't do much better than Lake of the Woods Resort.
Built in 1922 next to Lake of the Woods — one of the clearest lakes in Southern Oregon — this resort offers a full-service experience, meaning that you'll find everything you need for your vacation without ever having to leave the property. Plus, since the resort is in Southern Oregon's sun-soaked Klamath Basin, you don't have to worry about the weather ruining your plans.
Best of all, you can choose how you want to stay at the Lake of the Woods. Reserve a traditional campsite, an RV pad, or book a cabin for additional creature comforts. Plus, the resort has some incredible food to help you refuel after a long day of hiking, fishing, boating, or lounging. Whether you're traveling solo or with your family, this resort has it all.
What to expect when visiting Lake of the Woods Resort
Lake of the Woods Resort is off the beaten path, adding to its serene atmosphere. Because of its relatively remote location, all of the essentials are provided on-site. There's a gas station, two restaurants, and a general store. That said, you should plan to bring everything you'll need, especially if you plan to stay several nights. The resort is roughly 45 minutes away from Klamath Falls, Oregon's "City of Sunshine" that basks in glorious weather.
As you might imagine, the lake is the main attraction, and boat rentals are available at the resort. If you're traveling with a large group, you can rent a pontoon boat that fits up to 10 people. For something a little more active, rent a stand-up paddle board or kayak to explore every corner of the lake. Finally, for a kid-friendly option, rent a paddleboat and enjoy the scenery. For wildlife spotting, hiking, and cycling, the famous Pacific Crest Trail is just a few minutes away for you to explore.
After a day on the lake or wandering in the woods, you'll probably be starving. The resort has two dining options. First, there's the Marina Pizzeria, which features mouthwatering options like the chicken bacon white sauce pizza or the Mediterranean pizza. However, if you really want to elevate your dining experience, the Lake House Restaurant is perfect. Not only does it overlook the water, but it offers sublime menu items like grilled steelhead, pan-seared red snapper, and classic fish and chips, as well as classic items like sandwiches and burgers. Plus, the restaurant is open for breakfast, so you can start your day with a hearty meal.
Planning a historic mountain getaway to Oregon
Because Lake of the Woods Resort offers camping and RV sites, it's a fantastic pit stop on a road trip. For example, if you're taking Oregon's incredible "seven wonders" road trip, you can easily add Lake of the Woods to your itinerary. This area isn't close to any major airports, so flying in and driving straight to the lake might be tricky. Oddly enough, although this resort is in Oregon, the closest international airport is either Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) or Sacramento International Airport (SMF), which are both about five hours away. Portland International Airport (PDX) is over five-and-a-half hours from the lake.
At the time of this writing, cabin rentals can range from about $150 to $300 per night, depending on the size. Camping and RV pads cost between $40 and $50, depending on whether you require hookups. According to reviews from July of 2025, some of the 35 cabins onsite are not well-maintained. "Overall, I would recommend the resort for the atmosphere and beauty of the place, but maybe not so much for the cabins," reads one review on Tripadvisor.
Finally, the resort is open all year long, so no matter when you choose to visit, you can experience some of the best scenery that Oregon has to offer. That said, keep in mind that various roads and passes can close during the winter, so plan your route accordingly. Spring and summer are peak seasons on the lake, but fall and winter have their own charm and are often less crowded.