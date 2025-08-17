Amid Northern Florida's Peaceful Rolling Hills Is A Sweet Little Lakeside Town Known For Watersports Fun
With incredible snorkeling spots along technicolor reefs and stunning beaches to spot dolphins, a vacation to Florida is always a great idea. But, for a change of scenery from the usual seaside panoramas, head to the tranquil woodlands of Florida's Panhandle instead. The pastoral landscape hides charming towns like Paxton, cozily clustered along the edge of Lake Jackson, where kayaking, canoeing, and boating adventures abound. And with dozens of nature trails opening up to sweeping farmland vistas, this delightful small town promises a peaceful break from the big city.
Once in town, head directly to the shores of Lake Jackson, straddling the Alabama border. There, stop at Lake Jackson RV Park along the Alabama edge of the lake and sink your feet into the powdery sand fringing the shoreline to enjoy a day of lounging by the calm waters. If you've brought your rods, take a boat out to see how many fish you can reel in, or try some waterskiing, which is also popular with the locals. Meanwhile, those who would rather stay dry can enjoy the picnic areas shaded by trees, let children wander about the playground — which also includes swings for the grownups — or go for a spin around the bike path. On the Florida side of the lake, there's another landing area to launch boats and spend time on the water.
More waterfront thrills can be found at the Choctawatchee River Water Management Area, about an hour away. Boat launches there let you explore the crystalline waters shaded by towering forests, with plenty of great spots for fishing, sunbathing, and camping. Just be vigilant when it comes to wildlife — this is Florida, after all! After a day's adventure, head back to Paxton for cozy campgrounds to spend the night in the peaceful wilderness.
Nature hikes and family fun around Paxton
Florida is a notoriously flat state. However, in Paxton, you'll get to experience a rather mind-boggling paradox. Just north of town is the tranquil Lakewood Park, where the wooded slopes of Britton Hill rise to a modest 345 feet above sea level. While this grassy knoll happens to be the highest point in the entire state, it's also the lowest of all the high points across the United States. While you try to wrap your head around that baffling contradiction, take a stroll around the park's well-worn loop trails through shady old oaks and mossy undergrowth to admire the delightful forested hills rolling off into the distance.
If you're aiming for a more vigorous trek, part of the Florida Trail — a designated National Scenic Trail — passes through the area. To get on it, just drive about 30 minutes south of Paxton to the Florida Trail Alaqua Trailhead. There you'll venture through some of the Panhandle's most mesmerizing scenery as you traverse wooded hills and sweeping valleys, as well as cross through lazy creeks and mysterious swamps for a fantastic day out.
Families can also enjoy a fun day out at the Emerald Coast Zoo, just a 30-minute drive from town. The zookeepers there will give you a great hands-on experience interacting with the animals. Get cuddly with the sloths and feed the giraffes before making your way to the splash pad to cool off from the Florida heat. To feel like you've landed in the Australian outback, visit RooFeathers just over the Alabama border, about 20 minutes from Paxton. This amusing drive-through zoo lets you cuddle lemurs, wallabies, and wallaroos, much to the delight of many previous visitors.
More outdoor adventures in Paxton
If you still have the energy for more waterfront fun, make your way to Oak Grove Park, located just a short drive west. Tucked along the Yellow River, you can take your four-legged friends for a splash in the water, or launch your boat out for a day of fishing. You might even see a few beavers frolicking by the riverbank.
Another great spot for nature hikes and woodland serenity is the Bone Creek Recreational Area, not much further south from Oak Grove Park. There's a pier stretching over the lake so you can cannonball into the water, while picnic tables and pavilions let you enjoy the forested scenery from dry land. Pleasant trails for hiking meander through the woodlands, but make sure to watch out for snakes. From there, you could drive just another 30 minutes west to spend the day paddling around Milton, a Panhandle paradise known as Florida's canoe capital.
With so much outdoor exploration at your fingertips, you'll need a place to stay the night. Head to the Simple Living Campground in Paxton, where you can either park your motorhome or rent the on-site camper if you don't have your own. At Simple Living, outdoorsy camping doesn't mean dispensing with creature comforts, though. You'll get to enjoy outdoor movie nights lit by the glow of fire pits, plus a grassy lawn for playing cornhole and tetherball. However, if you're partial to life's luxuries, book a night at the Twin Lakes Camp Resort instead. Only 20 minutes outside of town, cozy cabin suites and delightful glamping tents offer up soft beds and private bathrooms surrounded by serene lake views.