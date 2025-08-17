Amid Northern Florida's Peaceful Rolling Hills Is A Sweet Little Lakeside Town Known For Watersports Fun

With incredible snorkeling spots along technicolor reefs and stunning beaches to spot dolphins, a vacation to Florida is always a great idea. But, for a change of scenery from the usual seaside panoramas, head to the tranquil woodlands of Florida's Panhandle instead. The pastoral landscape hides charming towns like Paxton, cozily clustered along the edge of Lake Jackson, where kayaking, canoeing, and boating adventures abound. And with dozens of nature trails opening up to sweeping farmland vistas, this delightful small town promises a peaceful break from the big city.

Once in town, head directly to the shores of Lake Jackson, straddling the Alabama border. There, stop at Lake Jackson RV Park along the Alabama edge of the lake and sink your feet into the powdery sand fringing the shoreline to enjoy a day of lounging by the calm waters. If you've brought your rods, take a boat out to see how many fish you can reel in, or try some waterskiing, which is also popular with the locals. Meanwhile, those who would rather stay dry can enjoy the picnic areas shaded by trees, let children wander about the playground — which also includes swings for the grownups — or go for a spin around the bike path. On the Florida side of the lake, there's another landing area to launch boats and spend time on the water.

More waterfront thrills can be found at the Choctawatchee River Water Management Area, about an hour away. Boat launches there let you explore the crystalline waters shaded by towering forests, with plenty of great spots for fishing, sunbathing, and camping. Just be vigilant when it comes to wildlife — this is Florida, after all! After a day's adventure, head back to Paxton for cozy campgrounds to spend the night in the peaceful wilderness.