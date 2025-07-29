One Of Florida Key's Top Snorkeling Spots Is A Technicolor Reef With Eagle Rays And Sea Turtles

There are plenty of incredible spots to snorkel in the U.S., particularly off the extensive coast of Florida's panhandle. One of the best reefs with some pretty epic underwater sightings is in the heart of the Florida Keys, the archipelago extending from Florida's mainland toward the Caribbean. As you're driving down one of America's most scenic drives from Fort Lauderdale down the islands to Key West via the Overseas Highway, about 30 miles north of Key West you'll hit Big Pine Key, a small town perfect for nature lovers with its unique, backcountry vibe, and plethora of wildlife. Roughly 7 miles offshore is Looe Key, a 5.8-square-mile or 374-acre barrier reef system with a thriving ecosystem of marine life and a pristine spot for snorkeling and diving that is only accessible by boat.

For thousands of years, coral growth at Looe Key has built a natural reef, brilliantly colored and home to a wealth of sea life, including eagle rays, dolphins, sea turtles, parrotfish, surgeonfish, barracuda, angelfish, goliath grouper, tarpon, and even sharks. Ocean currents keep the water cycling and bring in a diverse marine species, and swells can be significant, even without wind.

The area is protected within the Looe Key Sanctuary Preservation Area, one of seven safeguarded zones in the Mission: Iconic Reefs initiative. Today, the Florida Keys attracts 5.5 million visitors per year, many drawn to the Looe Key area for its diving and snorkeling. In fact, it's such a great destination to observe underwater life that Looe Key has become home and host to the world's only underwater music festival, which entices curious visitors each year to dress up as fanciful sea-themed creatures and listen to music underwater, alongside the fish.