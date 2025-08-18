Balsamic Vinegar's Birthplace Is A Wildly Underrated Italian City Packed With Taste, Art, And Laid-Back Charm

Yes, it's true: most Italian holidays kick off in Rome, Venice, or Florence. At least that's the case for most Americans due to distance, budget, and limited vacation days. While a stay in any of those cities is destined to be memorable, much of Italy's magic is found in places that are not on the typical tourist's radar, especially when time is limited. But overlooking lesser-known Italian gems like the laid-back city of Modena can be a grave mistake if you love magnificent architecture, sports cars, and some of Italy's best food. Most notably, Modena is known for its balsamic vinegar as well as being the birthplace of Italian icons like Luciano Pavarotti and Enzo Ferrari.

Given just these few fascinating facts, perhaps you'd like to add Modena to your itinerary. The city lies in the Po Valley in the heart of Emilia-Romagna province and is well-served by air, train, and highway networks. The Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna —another underrated Italian gastronomic and historic center — is about 26 miles southeast of Modena. From the airport in Bologna, you can take the Aerbus to Modena city center, which takes about 50 minutes. Alternatively, you can take the Marconi Express monorail from Bologna's airport to its main train station, from which frequent trains travel to Modena. Once you arrive in Modena, you can find a tourist information center inside the train station, and the historical center of the city is within walking distance. If you are driving, take the A1 Highway to the Modena Nord or Modena Sud exits. The A22 Highway also has an exit in the city.