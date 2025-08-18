Balsamic Vinegar's Birthplace Is A Wildly Underrated Italian City Packed With Taste, Art, And Laid-Back Charm
Yes, it's true: most Italian holidays kick off in Rome, Venice, or Florence. At least that's the case for most Americans due to distance, budget, and limited vacation days. While a stay in any of those cities is destined to be memorable, much of Italy's magic is found in places that are not on the typical tourist's radar, especially when time is limited. But overlooking lesser-known Italian gems like the laid-back city of Modena can be a grave mistake if you love magnificent architecture, sports cars, and some of Italy's best food. Most notably, Modena is known for its balsamic vinegar as well as being the birthplace of Italian icons like Luciano Pavarotti and Enzo Ferrari.
Given just these few fascinating facts, perhaps you'd like to add Modena to your itinerary. The city lies in the Po Valley in the heart of Emilia-Romagna province and is well-served by air, train, and highway networks. The Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna —another underrated Italian gastronomic and historic center — is about 26 miles southeast of Modena. From the airport in Bologna, you can take the Aerbus to Modena city center, which takes about 50 minutes. Alternatively, you can take the Marconi Express monorail from Bologna's airport to its main train station, from which frequent trains travel to Modena. Once you arrive in Modena, you can find a tourist information center inside the train station, and the historical center of the city is within walking distance. If you are driving, take the A1 Highway to the Modena Nord or Modena Sud exits. The A22 Highway also has an exit in the city.
Modena is a foodie's paradise
As the cradle of balsamic vinegar, tortellini, parmigiano-reggiano, lambrusco, and more, food in Modena and the surrounding region goes way beyond easing hunger pangs; it's the essence of la dolce vita — a life lived well and with love. Modena is a global exemplar for its excellence in all things culinary. It's one of the most prolific producers of PDO (protected designation of origin) and PGI (protected geographical indication) food products in Italy. These designations are hard-earned, and you can sample the results at an array of restaurants and cafes throughout the city. For serious foodies with the financial resources, a meal at pricey Osteria Francescana —the famous three Michelin-star restaurant run by world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura — is likely already on your bucket list. But you don't have to blow your savings to eat well in Modena. Travel sage Rick Steves recommends certain types of eateries to eat gourmet without going broke in Italy, for example, osterias (laid-back local eateries) and enotecas (wine bars), and you'll find both of those in low-key Modena.
Food enthusiasts will want to stop by the Traditional Balsamic Vinegar Museum on the ground level of Villa Fabrini. Here, you can learn about each phase of balsamic vinegar preparation — a process that's been passed down religiously for generations. Another Modena must-visit is the Albinelli Market, foodie or not. Established in 1931, the Art Nouveau-style covered market is considered one of the most beautiful in Italy and is the perfect spot to savor life, Italian-style. You can also pick up little special somethings for friends and family. Be sure to stop for a bensone, a delectable pastry filled with fruit jam or chocolate that can be dipped in wine, coffee, or tea — the perfect pick-me-up after a morning at the market. If you fall in love with Modena's cuisine, why not learn to prepare it yourself? Choose from a variety of cooking classes in Modena, with sessions that include shopping at the market, creating Modena's signature dishes and local pastas, and of course, wine tasting.
Modena's music, art, and very fast cars
Modena is overflowing with beautiful historical buildings and extraordinary art, and exploring its historical center can keep you busy for days. Your sojourn will likely start at Piazza Grande, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1997. The Romanesque-style Modena Cathedral, designed by architect Lanfranco with carvings by sculptor Wiligelmo, along with the imposing 291-foot-tall Ghirlandina Tower — known as the symbol of Modena — are the centerpieces of this enchanting piazza. Climb the 200 steps to the top of this historic bell tower for amazing panoramic views of the city. Next up, art lovers should definitely hit the historic rooms of the Palazzo Comunale to see glorious frescoes and works of art. In addition, the Estense Galleries at the Palazzo dei Musei showcase some of Modena's finest art treasures, including paintings, portraits, drawings, medals, ivory, and musical instruments. Speaking of music, Modena is the birthplace of opera legend Luciano Pavarotti. Fans can visit his residence, the Casa Museo Luciano Pavarotti, which is filled with memorabilia of his private and public life. A final must-see in Modena's history and art category is the Ducal Palace at the center of Piazza Roma, which enthralls with the magnificent beauty of its facade and sumptuous interiors.
While Modena is definitely the nexus of Italy's luxury automobile industry, you don't have to love fast cars to get excited about its vehicular-centric attractions, such as the Ferrari museums, the Maserati plant and showroom, and the Lamborghini and Ducati museums and factories. The area is home to not one but two Ferrari museums: the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena and another in nearby Maranello. If you feel an adrenaline rush at the sight of the Ferrari logo, then you must drive one around the Autodromo di Modena, which has partnered with the Modena Ferrari museum to offer this experience. For 35 euros, you can attend a safety briefing, climb into a real Ferrari, and race around the track for 15 minutes. If you'd rather spin through hairpin turns in the countryside, you can rent a Ferrari for a 30-minute test drive at a site in Maranello.