Nevada's Unique Off-The-Beaten Path State Park Boasts Giant Fossilized Creatures & A True Ghost Town

Nevada's ichthyosaurs have taken their rightful place in the spotlight as the major attraction of Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. The modern resurrection of the region's ichthyosaurs began in 1928, when a Stanford University researcher identified nearby fossils as belonging to the enormous species of marine reptiles that dominated the oceans during the days of the dinosaurs.True giants of the Triassic seas, ichthyosaurs reached lengths of up to 60 feet and weighed an estimated 40 tons. Although researchers consider them reptiles, ichthyosaurs possessed streamlined bodies, powerful tails, and flippers, which make their skeletons look more like modern dolphins or whales. Their eyes were enormous — with some sockets alone measuring up to a foot across —and likely aided them during hunts in deep, dark waters.

It wasn't until 1954, though, that the most significant research work in the area was conducted by Dr. Charles Camp from the University of California, Berkeley. Camp identified about 40 individual ichthyosaurs within a short span of ground. Terming them Shonisaurus popularis, Camp's animals were impressive both for their location in the Shoshone Mountains and the high number of creatures crammed into one space. Just a few years later, the site was officially protected as a state park, a status that it holds to this day.

Although it's far from certain why so many giant animals died together, the Smithsonian reported on recent ichthyosaur research in Nevada that found the presence of embryonic and newborn Shonisaurus at the site. These baby dinos point toward a fascinating new hypothesis: This area may have served as a birthing and nursery ground that ichthyosaurs migrated to for hundreds of thousands of years.