China Is Quietly Becoming One Of The World's Most Exciting Wine Destinations (Here's Where To Sip And Stay)

Oenophiles will wax poetic over Georgia, Europe's most underrated wine regions that rival Tuscany, or the secret Oregon wine region that offers rare varietals and edgy, innovative blends. But over in Asia, China is quietly emerging as an unexpected player in the wine scene, positioning itself as one of the world's most exciting wine destinations. And why shouldn't it be? Encompassing a landscape of vast terroirs and climate regions, the country produces a range of wines that make China a burgeoning wine destination ripe for exploration.

Historically, rice wine was the staple drink of royalty and aristocrats during the Shang dynasty (1600 to 1050 B.C.), while grape wine production was introduced to the country around 840 years later, during the Han dynasty — and it wasn't as popular then as it is now. Today, China possesses 785,000 hectares (over 1.9 million acres) of vineyards, catapulting it to the third among the 10 countries with the biggest vineyard acreages in the world. Production-wise, China ranked 15th in the world's top wine producing countries (per World Population Review), the first Asian country on the list (or second, if you count Eurasian Russia).

From Ningxia's remote and dry terrain to Yunnan's high altitude terroir, the bottles coming from China show an appreciation for classics and an understanding of evolving tastes of local consumers. Tourists taking advantage of China's visa-free policy shouldn't pass up the chance to experience the country's wine renaissance — here are the places to sip and stay while you're at it.