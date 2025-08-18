Crete's Long-Lost Hippie Town Has Sea Caves, Sunset Tavernas, And Ancient Ruins On The Libyan Sea

Greece's largest island has more hidden secrets than you can shake a local dakos salad at — but don't do that; they're too tasty. There's a dreamy pink-and-turquoise lagoon on the rugged Gramvousa Peninsula up in the far northwest. There are gushing waterfalls and cave pools to swim through in the Kourtaliotiko Gorge further inland. And then there's Matala: a place of free-love vibes, sea-splashed beaches, and caves that ooze history in Crete.

If you're keen to leave behind the big resort towns that cluster around the island's north coast, find your way through the mountains to this salt-washed town on the Libyan Sea. It won't take long — you're looking at just over an hour's drive from Heraklion, the biggest city on the island that's also home to one of the largest airports in Crete. Coming in from Chania, in the west, the drive takes closer to two and a half hours.

From the moment you arrive, it's all about cranking up the R&R, embracing the hippie feels, and enjoying the balmy temperatures offered by southern Crete. This is a place where ramshackle cafes perch above azure waters; bazaars and boutique shops tout tie-dye trousers and antique books; and tavernas serve up Greek smorgasbords to a backdrop of blazing sunsets. Oh, and there's history to punctuate all that in the form of Roman burial sites and the ruins of grand Minoan palaces nearby.