Venice's Underrated Island Is An Unparalleled Italian Paradise With Unique Colored Glass And Historic Charm

There are several ways to get to Murano from Venice, including via private water taxis, but the easiest and most popular choice is to catch the Line 3 vaporetto from Piazzale Roma (where the bus station is located) or near the Ferrovia (train station). From there, it's about a 20-minute ride to Murano. The boat cruises around the islands, stopping at key points of interest, and you can get off pretty much anywhere, as Murano is easy to explore on foot. Find out more about using the vaporetto system to get around Venice on a budget.

Once you're on Murano, explore the islands' lively streets at your own pace. Stop into the Museo del Vetro (Murano Glass Museum) for an overview of glassmaking history in the area. Tickets cost 10 € for adults and 7.50 € for children, and the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. throughout the year, depending on the season.

Next, stop into one of the islands' glassmaking studios or factories to see a local artisan demonstrate the process behind Murano's beautiful glass objects. Though these short shows are sometimes free to attend, it's wise to have a few coins ready to contribute as a show of gratitude. Wave Murano Glass is one of the most highly-rated venues. Note that most glass studios are closed on Sundays and for an hour each afternoon when artisans take their lunch break.