Venice's Underrated Island Is An Unparalleled Italian Paradise With Unique Colored Glass And Historic Charm
From catching sunsets in Piazza San Marco to cruising on a gondola beneath the scenic Bridge of Sighs, there are so many wonderful (and romantic) things to see and do on a vacation to Venice. But some travelers are surprised to learn that a must-see stop on the itinerary isn't in Venice at all: it's a boat ride away. Like nearby islands Poveglia, known as the "most haunted island in the world," and Burano, renowned for its centuries-old lace-making tradition, Murano is near the famous Floating City — it's about a mile north of Venice on a vaporetto, or public boat.
Murano isn't a single island, but a group of seven islands connected by bridges. It has plenty of historic character and, like its neighboring islands, has its own claim to fame: Murano is considered the world capital of glass-blowing. It's a position that's been held since 1291, when city officials, concerned about the risk of fires, outlawed the use of furnaces in Venice. Murano became ground zero for regional production of fine glass items, including colorful vases, mirrors, tableware, and chandeliers that shipped to destinations around the world.
Discover Murano's glass-blowing tradition
There are several ways to get to Murano from Venice, including via private water taxis, but the easiest and most popular choice is to catch the Line 3 vaporetto from Piazzale Roma (where the bus station is located) or near the Ferrovia (train station). From there, it's about a 20-minute ride to Murano. The boat cruises around the islands, stopping at key points of interest, and you can get off pretty much anywhere, as Murano is easy to explore on foot. Find out more about using the vaporetto system to get around Venice on a budget.
Once you're on Murano, explore the islands' lively streets at your own pace. Stop into the Museo del Vetro (Murano Glass Museum) for an overview of glassmaking history in the area. Tickets cost 10 € for adults and 7.50 € for children, and the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. throughout the year, depending on the season.
Next, stop into one of the islands' glassmaking studios or factories to see a local artisan demonstrate the process behind Murano's beautiful glass objects. Though these short shows are sometimes free to attend, it's wise to have a few coins ready to contribute as a show of gratitude. Wave Murano Glass is one of the most highly-rated venues. Note that most glass studios are closed on Sundays and for an hour each afternoon when artisans take their lunch break.
Plan your day trip to Murano
After picking up delicate glass-blown souvenirs at one Murano's many shops, enjoy a leisurely lunch with views over the islands' canals. Osteria ai cacciatori is a casual spot with outdoor seating right on the water, and Murano Trattoria Valmarana serves Venetian-style seafood on a lovely terrace framed by locally crafted glass ornaments. Don't miss an ice cream afterward at one of Murano's many gelato shops, like Bar Gelateria al Ponte or Murano Gelateria Artigianale.
It's also possible to stay overnight in Murano. Hotel NH Collection Venezia Murano Villa (from $238 per night in summer) is an elegant option housed in a former glass factory, and Casa sulla Laguna Venezia (from $149 per night) is conveniently located a two-minute walk from one of the main vaporetto terminals. Whether you're staying in Murano or returning to Venice, consider a detour to one of Rick Steves' favorite islands, Burano, to escape the crowds, stroll past picturesque houses, and discover another artisan tradition in the art of lacemaking.