North Carolina's Research Triangle Is A Retirement Haven With World-Class Healthcare And Epic Senior Benefits

North Carolina is a gorgeous state with abundant nature — from its 320 miles of shoreline to its rolling and heavily forested Blue Ridge Mountains, which are best viewed in fall on the scenic byway that is known as "America's favorite drive." However, on top of all the hiking and outdoorsy activities available in North Carolina, the state is also becoming something of a retirement haven due to its affordable cost of living, temperate climate, great tax benefits, and excellent healthcare services, among other factors. In fact, according to U.S. News, the area known as the Research Triangle ranked as the second-best place in the state for retirees. The Research Triangle Region is a 15-county area in central North Carolina marked by the prominent presence of three outstanding national universities in the Raleigh-Durham area — Duke University, North Carolina State University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — along with over 7,000 of the region's most rapidly developing businesses.

It's easy to see why the Research Triangle Region, in particular, is becoming such an attraction for those looking to retire in North Carolina. The three universities don't just function to educate the young and cultivate a workforce for tomorrow; those over the age of 65 residing in North Carolina can take classes at North Carolina State University without having to spend a dime. Duke University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and their respective hospitals, on the other hand, ensure the state's elderly are well taken care of and benefit from the world-class healthcare facilities on offer. Add to this list the fact that winter temperatures don't plummet below 53 degrees Fahrenheit and summer temperatures don't exceed 89 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's understandable why one would want to settle in the Triangle.