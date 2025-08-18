North Carolina's Research Triangle Is A Retirement Haven With World-Class Healthcare And Epic Senior Benefits
North Carolina is a gorgeous state with abundant nature — from its 320 miles of shoreline to its rolling and heavily forested Blue Ridge Mountains, which are best viewed in fall on the scenic byway that is known as "America's favorite drive." However, on top of all the hiking and outdoorsy activities available in North Carolina, the state is also becoming something of a retirement haven due to its affordable cost of living, temperate climate, great tax benefits, and excellent healthcare services, among other factors. In fact, according to U.S. News, the area known as the Research Triangle ranked as the second-best place in the state for retirees. The Research Triangle Region is a 15-county area in central North Carolina marked by the prominent presence of three outstanding national universities in the Raleigh-Durham area — Duke University, North Carolina State University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — along with over 7,000 of the region's most rapidly developing businesses.
It's easy to see why the Research Triangle Region, in particular, is becoming such an attraction for those looking to retire in North Carolina. The three universities don't just function to educate the young and cultivate a workforce for tomorrow; those over the age of 65 residing in North Carolina can take classes at North Carolina State University without having to spend a dime. Duke University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and their respective hospitals, on the other hand, ensure the state's elderly are well taken care of and benefit from the world-class healthcare facilities on offer. Add to this list the fact that winter temperatures don't plummet below 53 degrees Fahrenheit and summer temperatures don't exceed 89 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's understandable why one would want to settle in the Triangle.
Best ways to enjoy the retired life in North Carolina's Research Triangle
The Research Triangle is a large area and as such has plenty to see and do. However, everything remains within an easy drive. Raleigh, known as the "City in a Park" is a great place to go to enjoy manicured gardens and scenic nature along with good food. While there, you can also check out the North Carolina Museum of Art which offers discounted $40 membership rates for seniors aged 65 and above. If you are looking for a more active way to be outside, there are also plenty of great golf courses in and around Raleigh. Getting in some steps outside with a visit to the State Farmers Market in the Triangle is another terrific way to try the best seasonal fruits and vegetables, cheeses, and fresh baked goodies the city of Raleigh has to offer.
Located just 12 miles outside of downtown Raleigh is Cary, a highly-rated North Carolina town with walkable urban spaces and trendy eateries. If you choose to visit or settle near Cary and want to get in some light exercise, you can also take advantage of the yoga and Tai Chi classes in Downtown Cary Park. The Research Triangle area is also dotted with plenty of senior centers, which can be great spots for socializing and finding hobby groups. Furthermore, located right in the region is Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which makes it extremely convenient to get in and out of the Research Triangle, Raleigh, Durham, and Cary as well.