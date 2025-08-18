One Of California's Most Underrated Vineyards Is A Rugged Retreat With A Diverse Lineup And Coastal Charm

The man behind one of the Central Coast's most delectable sips is winemaker Matt Dees. After his unconventional journey to winemaking and trying to learn the lay of the land, he was able to come up with a process rooted in precision and restraint, allowing the extreme climate and terrain of the region to shine brightly through every single bottle. With a degree in plant and soil science, Dee's dedication to understanding the natural world is just one of the many things that set him apart. Not only is he one of the most unique winemakers in the region, but some consider him one of the best in the industry.

The Hilt Estate offers a pretty diverse lineup, inclusive of pinot noirs, chardonnays, syrahs, and sparkling wines, alongside limited edition releases and single-vineyard bottlings. For a tasting, pop on into The Barn, a moody, by-appointment space that offers experiences ranging from relaxed sample sessions to the more extensive "library tastings" where you'll explore rare and past vintages from both The Hilt and Jonata. Each offering takes place amongst the estate's scenic setting, granting access to the private "Hideaway Room" experiences and the option to leisurely crack open a bottle and enjoy with an epic view of the coastal hills. For wine lovers looking for something a little bit more off the beaten path, this is your spot. Add it to your next road trip through California wine country or make it the mainstay of a long weekend getaway. It's certainly worth the stop.