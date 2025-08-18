One Of California's Most Underrated Vineyards Is A Rugged Retreat With A Diverse Lineup And Coastal Charm
It's no secret that California grows some of the world's best wines. From the polished Napa Valley vineyards (which basically teleports you to Tuscany without the splurge of a price Transatlantic flight) to the rolling hills of Sonoma County, the Golden State sets the standard for world-class varietals. But the Central Coast doesn't often get quite as much attention as it honestly should. But beyond the more well-known wine regions lies one of the most exciting destinations in the country.
Tucked away in Santa Barbara County, in Sta. Rita Hills lies one of California's most underrated vineyards. A rugged retreat, perched 13 miles from the Pacific Ocean, the Hilt Estate is a hidden gem for wine lovers looking for casual (albeit delicious) sips without the fuss of crowds. Its remote location and minimalist tasting room feel intimate and cozy. In a state where so many wineries feel overly curated or polished, the Hilt Estate feels like hanging out in a close friend's well-decorated living room.
Why the Hilt Estate is worth visiting
The man behind one of the Central Coast's most delectable sips is winemaker Matt Dees. After his unconventional journey to winemaking and trying to learn the lay of the land, he was able to come up with a process rooted in precision and restraint, allowing the extreme climate and terrain of the region to shine brightly through every single bottle. With a degree in plant and soil science, Dee's dedication to understanding the natural world is just one of the many things that set him apart. Not only is he one of the most unique winemakers in the region, but some consider him one of the best in the industry.
The Hilt Estate offers a pretty diverse lineup, inclusive of pinot noirs, chardonnays, syrahs, and sparkling wines, alongside limited edition releases and single-vineyard bottlings. For a tasting, pop on into The Barn, a moody, by-appointment space that offers experiences ranging from relaxed sample sessions to the more extensive "library tastings" where you'll explore rare and past vintages from both The Hilt and Jonata. Each offering takes place amongst the estate's scenic setting, granting access to the private "Hideaway Room" experiences and the option to leisurely crack open a bottle and enjoy with an epic view of the coastal hills. For wine lovers looking for something a little bit more off the beaten path, this is your spot. Add it to your next road trip through California wine country or make it the mainstay of a long weekend getaway. It's certainly worth the stop.