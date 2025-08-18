Between Spokane And Vancouver Is Washington's Scenic Getaway With Forest Trails And Fossil Beds

While Washington state's three national parks bask in the spotlight for their incredible diversity of outdoor recreation opportunities, the scenic lakes, and deep forests, the small towns in the northeastern part of the state deserve their share of the spotlight as well. Hidden between Spokane and the British Columbia border is a small, cozy city without a single stoplight called Republic, home to a historic main street that has anchored the charming community for the past hundred years. Moreover, it offers easy access to some of the state's most active fossil beds, where you can keep what you find, along with peaceful and serene hiking trails that are perfect for an outdoor adventure or a quiet Pacific Northwest getaway.

Republic started off as a boom town called Eureka in 1896, after gold was discovered in nearby Granite Creek. However, due to another town in Washington already bearing the name Eureka, residents changed the name to Republic, dubbed so after the incredibly rich Republic mine. Throughout its history, this small town has endured catastrophic fires as well as several boom-bust cycles when the mines closed and reopened. More recently, Republic has shifted to tourism and has built amenities to serve visitors, including hotels, a grocery store, and a beloved local brewery.

If you're flying into visit northeastern Washington, you've got a couple of options. While Spokane, one of the country's most underrated cities, has the nearest major airport at a mere 2.5 hours away, you can also fly into Seattle and explore orchards, vineyards, and a gorgeous lake on the way to Republic. If you opt to do this, be sure to take extra care on the gorgeous State Route 20, which runs through Republic, especially if the roads are slick. It's also important to note that the road is partially closed in winter around North Cascades National Park.