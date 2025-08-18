Between Spokane And Vancouver Is Washington's Scenic Getaway With Forest Trails And Fossil Beds
While Washington state's three national parks bask in the spotlight for their incredible diversity of outdoor recreation opportunities, the scenic lakes, and deep forests, the small towns in the northeastern part of the state deserve their share of the spotlight as well. Hidden between Spokane and the British Columbia border is a small, cozy city without a single stoplight called Republic, home to a historic main street that has anchored the charming community for the past hundred years. Moreover, it offers easy access to some of the state's most active fossil beds, where you can keep what you find, along with peaceful and serene hiking trails that are perfect for an outdoor adventure or a quiet Pacific Northwest getaway.
Republic started off as a boom town called Eureka in 1896, after gold was discovered in nearby Granite Creek. However, due to another town in Washington already bearing the name Eureka, residents changed the name to Republic, dubbed so after the incredibly rich Republic mine. Throughout its history, this small town has endured catastrophic fires as well as several boom-bust cycles when the mines closed and reopened. More recently, Republic has shifted to tourism and has built amenities to serve visitors, including hotels, a grocery store, and a beloved local brewery.
If you're flying into visit northeastern Washington, you've got a couple of options. While Spokane, one of the country's most underrated cities, has the nearest major airport at a mere 2.5 hours away, you can also fly into Seattle and explore orchards, vineyards, and a gorgeous lake on the way to Republic. If you opt to do this, be sure to take extra care on the gorgeous State Route 20, which runs through Republic, especially if the roads are slick. It's also important to note that the road is partially closed in winter around North Cascades National Park.
A history of great trails
Prior to the settlers' arrival, northeastern Washington was inhabited by several Native American tribes who traded, hunted, and fished near modern-day Republic. Before the prospectors made their way to the region in the 1890s, the area that is downtown Republic today was a major intersection of Native American trails.
Today, just east of town, you can follow the Golden Tiger Pathway, a gentle section of the Ferry County Rail Trail network that runs to just south of the Canadian border. On your hike or bike ride, you'll venture into beautiful, serene Curlew Lake State Park, carved by glaciers. Stop for a picnic lunch and watch herons, bald eagles, and ospreys swoop across the lakeshore, or bring a travel rod and try to catch your own trout, yellow perch, or bass at this hidden gem.
About half an hour south of Republic lies Swan Lake, a picture-perfect lake straight out of a fairytale. This remote and pure glacier-carved body of water is off the beaten path, deep in the Colville National Forest. Unlike Curlew Lake State Park, Swan Lake prohibits gas-powered watercraft, though there are plenty of fish waiting to be caught. If you'd prefer to hike in, take the 2.5-mile Ten Mile #25 trail off of State Route 21, or you can drive down an unpaved gravel road. If you'd rather go for a serene walk after you arrive, the 2.1-mile Swan Lake Loop Trail rings the lake and has water and restroom facilities at the campsite. Note that while walking around Swan Lake, you may encounter wildlife, including bears.
Travel back in time
One of northeastern Washington's unique attractions tends to fly under the radar: fossil hunting. Similar to "America's aquarium in stone" in Wyoming, eastern Washington was part of an ancient lake bed that contains plant and animal life trapped in layers of mud and volcanic ash. Budding paleontologists will have good odds of bringing home a priceless souvenir at the Stonerose Interpretive Center and Eocene Fossil Site. The interpretive center and digging sites are in the heart of Republic and are open during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) and closed on Mondays through August. You're welcome to dig as long as you'd like, so come early, bring a jug of water, and slap on some sunscreen. Hammers and chisels are available to rent, though you might want to bring a flathead screwdriver to pop open cracks in rocks, a pair of safety glasses, and some knee pads.
As you walk toward the digging site, you may note that downtown Republic looks and feels much like it did at the turn of the 20th century. When you go for a bite or a drink, you'll find that establishments prepare your meal or beverage with a smile, local ingredients, a passion for quality, and a love of the craft. Republic Brewing Company is an all-ages go-to for a cold beer or homemade soda to celebrate your finds or the end of a hike; you're welcome to bring food from Esther's Restaurant or 18 North to eat at the establishment. The former allows you to mix and match mouthwatering carne asada or fajitas, while the latter makes and sells delectable cheesecake. Once your appetite is sated, use your last bit of energy and head back down Clark Avenue to check into one of Republic's comfy hotels, Prospector Inn or Northern Inn.