Why Travelers Should Avoid Airport Lounges
Although traveling is often good for the soul, flying out of an airport can be a stressful experience. Thick crowds, last-minute changes, and complicated security checkpoints can make any trip more trouble than it should be. Fortunately, airlines have a ready-made solution: airport lounges.
Part of the appeal of an airport lounge is its exclusivity. Even if you learn the best ways to score free access to airport lounges, they're only designed for a certain subset of the population traveling from point A to point B. The other appeal is that these lounges are comfortable and relaxing, with plenty of amenities to help you unwind before your flight. In fact, the top airport lounge of 2025 offers chef-driven menus and a serious upgrade in comfort.
Outside of such exceptions, the typical lounge experience isn't all it's cracked up to be nowadays. In many cases, people who used to love these hidden oases are shunning them altogether, especially in the United States. So, if you're wondering whether to join the airport lounge club, here are some reasons why you might want to avoid it instead.
They're too crowded, even if you show up early
Exclusivity used to be one of the main reasons to take advantage of airport lounges and their perks. Typically, these spaces are reserved for premium seat holders, frequent flyers, or those who purchased a day pass. However, those who don't fit into those boxes can sometimes get in by owning a particular credit card.
As more credit card offers have begun enticing users with lounge access, more and more people have signed up to get in. According to many Reddit users, the crowds are a huge turn-off, especially if you have to wait in a long line just to enter. Sometimes, travelers can't find a seat because the lounge is standing room only. So, even if you're a few hours early for your flight, you might not get much room to relax.
Obviously, there are multiple factors that can affect how crowded a lounge is. Flight delays, busier airports, and the time of day can all impact whether a lounge is at capacity or mostly empty. That said, thanks to a much lower bar of entry than in years past, it seems like most lounges are nowhere near as exclusive as they used to be, making them just another extension of general airport spaces.
Most lounges' food and beverage options aren't worth it
As crowds grow, lounge amenities are taking a hit. After all, if a guest only has to flash a particular credit card to get in, airlines see no added financial incentive for quality service. When the lounge is only available for premium ticket holders and frequent travelers, companies often work to reward loyal customers with high-end food, beverages, and décor.
It makes perfect sense from an economic standpoint. More mouths to feed means more money to spend, and since not everyone is paying a premium to be there, why should the airline pay extra to provide top-notch meals? Worse yet, some lounges upcharge for better food and cocktails, almost defeating the entire purpose of these areas.
The other downside of crowded lounges is slower, less accommodating service. Again, more people needing help means each person working at the lounge is stretched thin. So, while complimentary food and drinks used to be a major bonus of checking into an airport lounge, some travelers may want to venture out and pay for a better meal instead. For example, you'll find tons of diverse cuisine options at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson — America's best foodie airport.
The amenities aren't necessarily better
So, if you remove the extra legroom and complimentary meal, what exactly is the benefit of checking into an airport lounge? If you have to fight for a seat, you can do that at the terminal. If you have to pay for a decent meal, there are often many restaurants and bars you can visit, some of which may have smaller crowds and nicer ambience.
Maybe it's the lounge's Wi-Fi? Well, that might have been true in the past, but wireless internet is not quite up to speed in 2025 (pun intended). As with the food, the problem can come down to overcrowding. Even if a lounge has blazing-fast internet, it can only handle so many devices connecting to it simultaneously. If a handful of business travelers are using the Wi-Fi, it should work pretty well. However, if dozens of regular travelers are connecting phones, laptops, and tablets, the fastest speeds can slow to a crawl.
Overall, depending on what you're looking for, you might not get it at an airport lounge — or, at least, it'll be a gamble whether you do or not. So, while many travelers loved the consistency of lounges and their amenities, there are no guarantees anymore. Now, the best spot might be a quiet(ish) corner of an empty gate with some noise-canceling headphones.
Airport lounges don't always enhance the travel experience
One of the most important questions to ask before venturing off to an airport lounge is: Why do I need or want it? For some travelers, these areas were sanctuaries, where individuals could enjoy themselves away from the crowds at the airport food court or gate. But now that the masses have come into the lounge, what purpose do such spaces serve?
Well, the answer depends on your travel situation, and some scenarios warrant a lounge experience, even if it's a less-than-desirable one. For example, if your flight was delayed by several hours, you can get a bite to eat at the lounge and potentially find a better spot to sit in than at the gate. Similarly, if you have a long layover between flights, relaxing in some of the best airport lounges in the world can help you forget about your troubles and relieve your stress. Finally, if you have to arrive early (e.g., you checked out of your hotel hours before your flight), a lounge can still be a step above the rest of the airport.
So, what if your travel plans don't fall into one of these categories? Well, these days, it's probably better to avoid the airport lounge altogether. For departures, it might make more sense to arrive later, so you get to the gate just before boarding starts. For arrivals, why stay at the airport for a minute longer than necessary to get to your destination? Overall, if a lounge maintains a high bar to entry, it's probably worth a stop. But if the lounge is open to credit card owners or day pass holders, it might just detract from your travel experience.