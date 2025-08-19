Why Travelers Should Avoid Airport Lounges

One of the most important questions to ask before venturing off to an airport lounge is: Why do I need or want it? For some travelers, these areas were sanctuaries, where individuals could enjoy themselves away from the crowds at the airport food court or gate. But now that the masses have come into the lounge, what purpose do such spaces serve?

Well, the answer depends on your travel situation, and some scenarios warrant a lounge experience, even if it's a less-than-desirable one. For example, if your flight was delayed by several hours, you can get a bite to eat at the lounge and potentially find a better spot to sit in than at the gate. Similarly, if you have a long layover between flights, relaxing in some of the best airport lounges in the world can help you forget about your troubles and relieve your stress. Finally, if you have to arrive early (e.g., you checked out of your hotel hours before your flight), a lounge can still be a step above the rest of the airport.

So, what if your travel plans don't fall into one of these categories? Well, these days, it's probably better to avoid the airport lounge altogether. For departures, it might make more sense to arrive later, so you get to the gate just before boarding starts. For arrivals, why stay at the airport for a minute longer than necessary to get to your destination? Overall, if a lounge maintains a high bar to entry, it's probably worth a stop. But if the lounge is open to credit card owners or day pass holders, it might just detract from your travel experience.