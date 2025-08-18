One Of West Virginia's Most Historic Cities Blends Outdoor Fun And A Vibrant Arts Scene With Civil War Heritage
West Virginia is called the Mountain State, and with good reason. With the Appalachian Mountains on full display in places like the postcard-perfect Cheat Lake or the trendy Charleston neighborhood of Kanawha City, the state has no shortage of locations with scenic views of one of the oldest mountain ranges on Earth. West Virginia is also rich in history and charm. If you're a traveler seeking both, then mark your next vacation for Parkersburg, a city with a vibrant arts scene and outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking.
Originally called Newport when it was founded in the late 1700's, Parkersburg found its namesake from Alexander Parker, a captain in the Revolutionary War, who purchased the land in 1785. The official renaming occurred in 1810 as a tribute to Parker. The city is situated about 80 miles away from Charleston and a little over 100 miles from Columbus, Ohio. Located along the banks of the Ohio River, Parkersburg is one of West Virginia's most historic cities, in part, due to its role as a transport hub and medical center for the Union army during the Civil War. Parkersburg was also a crucial strategic location because of the Baltimore and Ohio (B&O) Railroad. In addition, its location joins the Ohio River and the Little Kanawha River. This made it a perfect transportation hub for the Union army. Another historic part of Parkersburg is Fort Boreman Park, a site named for West Virginia's first governor Arthur Boreman. This was where Union soldiers constructed a fort in an effort to defend the terminal of the B&O Railroad. Now, Fort Boreman Park is a site for visitors to enjoy picnic shelters, great views of the rivers, and the chance to see a refurbished Civil War-era siege cannon up close.
Parkersburg is overflowing with arts and outdoor activities
For adventurers looking for outdoor fun, West Virginia has places like the artsy outdoor haven city of Thomas, but Parkersburg is great for hiking, biking, and kayaking. Seeking a biking adventure? The North Bend Rail Trail provides visitors with a scenic escape of close to 72 miles of trail starting from Interstate 77 near Parkersburg. Kayakers should head to the Ohio River Water Trail where you can kayak for 39 miles on the Ohio River and 18 miles of the Little Kanawha River. If you're in need of a kayak or gear then places like Wild River Kayak Co. and Marietta Adventure Company (located in Ohio, about 14 miles from Parkersburg) offer Kayak and gear rentals. For hikers, Parkersburg has a variety of trails including the scenic McDonough Wildlife Refuge, which has two scenic trails for hiking, the McDonough Trail Loop (3.4 miles long) and the McDonough Outer Loop (3.6 miles long). Both are considered easy, and on each one you might encounter wildlife like white-tailed deer, turkey, and foxes. Another great trail is the Mount Logan Loop in the previously mentioned Fort Boreman park. It is a short, half-mile loop perfect for hiking, running, and walking.
The arts scene in Parkersburg is thriving. The Smoot Theatre is a live entertainment venue that has been running for nearly a century. Built in 1926, the theatre served audiences with Vaudeville programming, eventually turning into a movie house and then becoming a place for audiences to see music, children's theatre, comedy shows, and more. Tripadvisor ranks the Smoot Theatre as the third best "thing to do" in Parkersburg. Another great art option is seeing the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, where audiences are treated to professional musicians performing a variety of music. Events can range from themed classics during the holiday season to an event dedicated to Hollywood's greatest scores. The Parkersburg Art Center, rated number one by Tripadvisor in shopping for Parkersburg, is an excellent place to see works from an array of artists, some from the area and some not. In addition to the plethora of exhibits on display, the venue also puts on weddings, trade shows, and lectures.
Where to stay and where to dine in Parkersburg
Food lovers can easily enjoy eats all around West Virginia, like the delicious Swiss foods in the secret village of Helvetia. In Parkersburg, Chams Lebanese Cuisine gives diners the opportunity to enjoy the best of Lebanese fare with dishes like shawarma and falafel. Garlic cheese bread, calamari, and pizza is some of the food served at Jimmie Colombo's Italian Restaurant for all hungry travelers craving Italian cuisine. You would be remiss if you missed out on JR's Donut Castle, a donut shop that's been in business for more than 45 years offering up fresh donuts with flavors like cinnamon roll, cookies n' cream, and maple. They also sell brownies and cookies among their delectable treats.
Lodging in Parkersburg is a wise decision as the city has plenty of options. If you're aiming to stay within the city, the Blennerhassett Hotel, which was built in the 19th century by former Parkersburg mayor, Colonel William Nelson Chancellor, offers standard rooms, suits with amenities like an on-site restaurant and lounge, and a medi spa. For campers, just 17 miles from Parkersburg is Mountwood Park, a park consisting of a 50-acre lake and hiking and biking trails that total over 50 miles, with picnic areas surrounded by forest area. They have a campground with over 78 campsites that are fit for RVs, trailers and tents. If camping is not your style, but you still desire some country seclusion, then a bed and breakfast like the Log House Homestead is perfect for you. About 30 miles away in Cairo, the homestead offers a log house with amenities like a hearty breakfast, nearby fields and forest, and a porch that looks over the pond.
If you're wanting to travel to Parkersburg, then your best bet is to take a flight to West Virginia International Yeager Airport, which is about 80 miles from the city, or the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, about 13 miles away. While traveling within Parkersburg, it's good idea to have a car to get around as it's not an incredibly walkable city.