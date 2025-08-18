One Of West Virginia's Most Historic Cities Blends Outdoor Fun And A Vibrant Arts Scene With Civil War Heritage

Food lovers can easily enjoy eats all around West Virginia, like the delicious Swiss foods in the secret village of Helvetia. In Parkersburg, Chams Lebanese Cuisine gives diners the opportunity to enjoy the best of Lebanese fare with dishes like shawarma and falafel. Garlic cheese bread, calamari, and pizza is some of the food served at Jimmie Colombo's Italian Restaurant for all hungry travelers craving Italian cuisine. You would be remiss if you missed out on JR's Donut Castle, a donut shop that's been in business for more than 45 years offering up fresh donuts with flavors like cinnamon roll, cookies n' cream, and maple. They also sell brownies and cookies among their delectable treats.

Lodging in Parkersburg is a wise decision as the city has plenty of options. If you're aiming to stay within the city, the Blennerhassett Hotel, which was built in the 19th century by former Parkersburg mayor, Colonel William Nelson Chancellor, offers standard rooms, suits with amenities like an on-site restaurant and lounge, and a medi spa. For campers, just 17 miles from Parkersburg is Mountwood Park, a park consisting of a 50-acre lake and hiking and biking trails that total over 50 miles, with picnic areas surrounded by forest area. They have a campground with over 78 campsites that are fit for RVs, trailers and tents. If camping is not your style, but you still desire some country seclusion, then a bed and breakfast like the Log House Homestead is perfect for you. About 30 miles away in Cairo, the homestead offers a log house with amenities like a hearty breakfast, nearby fields and forest, and a porch that looks over the pond.

If you're wanting to travel to Parkersburg, then your best bet is to take a flight to West Virginia International Yeager Airport, which is about 80 miles from the city, or the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, about 13 miles away. While traveling within Parkersburg, it's good idea to have a car to get around as it's not an incredibly walkable city.