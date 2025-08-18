One Crucial Thing Experts Say Travelers Must Do To Secure An Overhead Bin Spot For Your Carry-On

Let's say you've arrived on time for your flight, taken advantage of this game-changing airport check-in hack to avoid long lines, and packed all of your personal effects in your carry-on just right to make sure that you zipped through TSA with ease. You pat yourself on the back for how smoothly this getaway has gone so far — especially proud of the ultra-cheap fare you scored, which makes it all the more worthwhile. You arrive at your gate with plenty of time to spare, and the plane's ready to board, but your ticket says you'll be in the last group embarking.

The passenger service agent's voice comes on through the loudspeaker to welcome guests to the flight before announcing, suddenly, that "this is a full flight and we anticipate running out of overhead bin space." And, since no volunteers step forward to check their carry-ons, it likely means they'll be sending your one-and-only bag off to the cargo hold. Now, you'll have to dig out your laptop and valuables and walk onto the plane with a pile of snacks, drinks, books, and your laptop spilling out of your arms. Your only mistake? Not looking into priority boarding.

In conversation with CNBC, Henry Harteveldt, founder of Atmosphere Research Group, and a student of travel industry trends, said that priority boarding is the definitive solution for passengers who want to ensure their carry-on bags secure overhead bin space without having to rush or compete with other travelers.