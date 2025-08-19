Texas' 'Most Historic Small Town' Is A Perfect Austin Day Trip Blending Artsy Charm With Outdoor Adventure

When you land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, most will turn left to begin their adventure in the music-happy city of Austin, Texas. However, if you dare to turn right and venture 24 miles down Highway 71, you'll stumble upon the historic town of Bastrop. Actor Zachary Levi of "Shazam!" fame calls Bastrop home, and even Elon Musk has bought land in Bastrop County to expand his business ventures.

Its geographical convenience to Austin, one of Texas' best shopping destinations, while offering a slower, more rural way of life, makes Bastrop appealing to many, even if only for a weekend getaway. Located about 34 miles to the east of Austin's hippest neighborhoods, Bastrop is a small town that offers up wide, open fields, outdoor exploration, and a quaint downtown area.

With an idyllic Central Texas climate that barely dips below the 60s even in the winter months, there are opportunities to explore Bastrop by land or water year-round. It's a distinct departure from the youthful buzz of Austin, but the town also offers ways to get in touch with Texas culture and explore corners of Lone Star State history that date back all the way to the early 19th century.