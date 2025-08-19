Texas' 'Most Historic Small Town' Is A Perfect Austin Day Trip Blending Artsy Charm With Outdoor Adventure
When you land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, most will turn left to begin their adventure in the music-happy city of Austin, Texas. However, if you dare to turn right and venture 24 miles down Highway 71, you'll stumble upon the historic town of Bastrop. Actor Zachary Levi of "Shazam!" fame calls Bastrop home, and even Elon Musk has bought land in Bastrop County to expand his business ventures.
Its geographical convenience to Austin, one of Texas' best shopping destinations, while offering a slower, more rural way of life, makes Bastrop appealing to many, even if only for a weekend getaway. Located about 34 miles to the east of Austin's hippest neighborhoods, Bastrop is a small town that offers up wide, open fields, outdoor exploration, and a quaint downtown area.
With an idyllic Central Texas climate that barely dips below the 60s even in the winter months, there are opportunities to explore Bastrop by land or water year-round. It's a distinct departure from the youthful buzz of Austin, but the town also offers ways to get in touch with Texas culture and explore corners of Lone Star State history that date back all the way to the early 19th century.
Step back in time on Bastrop's historic Main Street
Bastrop's downtown area sits on the same spot where the town's earliest settlers constructed a fort in the early 19th century. In 1832, the town of Bastrop was officially formed. Today, the area feels stuck in time in the best way, brimming with antique shops, restaurants, and brick storefronts. Main Street makes for a great date night location; check out 602 Brewing Company, where you can try craft beer and flirty cocktails, or enjoy some premier Mexican food at Anita's Cafe.
If you're visiting in the daytime, check out the Bastrop County Museum and Visitor Center on Main Street, which is a good starting point for a walking tour exploring the town's oldest buildings. The museum also guides you through important historical moments in Bastrop's history — from World War II to the Texas Revolution to the destructive 2011 wildfires that have shaped the community.
Beyond the history, there's also an artsy side to Bastrop. Art galleries like Found Fine Art and Lost Pines Art Center are nestled in the heart of the town, and the Bastrop Opera House is a cultural beacon that has hosted theater shows ever since its opening in 1889. It's these little touches that make Bastrop's Main Street one of the best to visit in Texas.
Explore Bastrop by water or by land
The warm climate of Bastrop makes it a great destination for outdoor exploration — not to mention the fact that the Colorado River winds directly through town. Fisherman's Park is located within walking distance of downtown and is a serene park that's great for setting up your umbrella, dropping your cooler, and taking a quick dip in the river.
You can explore the waters of the Colorado with a canoe or a kayak, or even go river camping and stay the night on the shorelines. Fishers will find varieties of bass and catfish in the waters, and birdwatchers will spot hawks soaring and great blue herons bobbing along the water. Golfers can even take in Colorado River views during their round at either Pine Forest or Colovista Golf Club, which both sit on the river's banks.
By land, the Bastrop State Park grounds and pine-filled forest cover over 6,000 acres. The park is popular with campers, canoers, and wildlife lovers. The famous trees known as the "Lost Pines" of Bastrop are thought to have originated in the Ice Age and offer much-needed shade during the hot Texas summers. Though a devastating wildfire in 2011 impacted 96% of the park, the loblolly pine trees that populate the area show signs of nature healing. Looking for more outdoor adventure? Travel just over an hour away by car and you'll find Horseshoe Bay, an underrated Texas lake city that offers tropical vibes, world-class golf, and family-friendly charm.