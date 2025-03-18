This Underrated Texas Lake City Offers Tropical Vibes, World-Class Golf, And Family-Friendly Charm

The Horseshoe Bay Resort is the cornerstone of the community, sitting on the southern shores of the lake just a few miles off of Highway 71 that connects Austin to the Hill Country. The resort's primary tower contains 250 rooms, with additional suites, villas, and private homes for groups of any size. The family-friendly setting of the resort features several pools, daily activities, and a Jungle Kids Club in the heart of the property. The resort's Whitewater Putting Course is made with real grass for an authentic mini-golf experience, and the white sand beach and floating obstacle course will keep everyone out in the Texas sun.

Resort pools, including a floating pool, offer tasty bites and cocktails for the adults to savor paradise, and there are several restaurant concepts scattered throughout the resort. For those looking to see Horseshoe Bay from out on the water, take a sunset cruise on a pontoon boat or rent a jetski to glide around the lighthouse at the center of Lake LBJ. One particularly Instagram-worthy moment for visitors and residents is the annual Balloons Over Horseshoe Bay Festival in April, which draws comparisons to the world's largest hot air balloon fiesta in Albuquerque.

Wherever you are on the property, there is always an opportunity to golf. The resort boasts three championship courses for guests and a fourth for resort members. Most notably, the par four 14th hole at the Slick Rock course is known as the "Million Dollar Hole" for its jaw-dropping waterfall facing the tee box. Additionally, the resort offers a Golf Academy with Callaway Golf to keep golf games sharp for visitors and guests. No matter what type of vacation you choose at Horseshoe Bay, it will be doing what you love.