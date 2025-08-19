Flight Attendants Have An Unflattering Nickname For Tourists Who Crowd The Boarding Gate

Airports everywhere have become infested — in their terminals, near their boarding lounges, and directly in front of their gate doors. The culprits are hordes of anxious passengers, those who crowd around gate queue entry points, hoping to board early or to be the first in line when their boarding group is called. Either way, they make it difficult for passengers with priority boarding or in earlier groups to proceed past them, and their pinched and bug-eyed faces give gate agents and airline crews a feeling of unease. In fact, flight attendants have a name for these notorious pests that they've been using amongst themselves. Such passengers are widely known as "gate lice."

The term was supposedly coined as far back as 2005, in an online forum that claimed gate lice are typically vying for precious overhead bin space to fit their carry-on bags over their seats. Perhaps they're ignorant of how airlines make their boarding groups and how to ensure they're in the best one. Perhaps they're too cheap to purchase a priority boarding upgrade. Or maybe they're new to air travel and not yet familiar with its rules of etiquette. Some Reddit users in an r/delta subreddit speculate that overcrowded terminals, delayed flights, and a lack of seating have made this an airport experience that's gotten worse and worse in recent times.

The term "lice" evokes an anxious and unwelcome infestation — though given the manner in which these passengers swarm boarding areas, practically begging to be swatted and shooed away, perhaps "gate gnats" would be a more appropriate term. It's probably no surprise that they're a problem in the U.S. more than anywhere else in the world. But why? And what is the full story behind these passengers' behavior?