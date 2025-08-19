The Annoying And Inconvenient Reason To Avoid Renting An Electric Car On Vacation
If you're planning on flying to a vacation destination that's not an all-inclusive resort, chances are you're renting a car at the airport. Given that it's often more expensive to rent at the airport than elsewhere, getting a set of wheels and paying for gas can be a hefty, extra expense on your trip. As such, hybrids and electric vehicles seem like a great option. Whether you're renting in the States or Europe, EVs tend to be cheaper across the board. While a price cut may seem like a no-brainer, there is an annoying reason why many avoid renting them, despite the allure of lower prices, environmental stewardship, and minimal extra costs.
They're certainly not the most common vehicle you'll find when trying to book a rental car, but electric vehicles are currently relatively cheap to rent compared to a typical SUV or compact car. If you're looking to rent a car, an EV may seem like the obvious choice; however, what you may save in money, you may make up for in waiting time and extra driving.
During the pandemic, many rental car services like Hertz bought a lot of electric cars, overanticipating the demand for EVs. Nowadays, stock outweighs demand, and rental services are desperate to rent them out. Hence, the lower cost to rent. However, to properly use an electric vehicle, you'll need to have the infrastructure in place to reliably charge it. Gas is easy to find, even in remote locations — charging stations are another story.
Destinations might lack the infrastructure electric vehicles need to function
The most common place for owners of electric vehicles to charge is at home. On vacation, that option is out the window, and if you rent one, you'll be stuck trying to find locations to charge your car. Depending on where you're traveling to, EV infrastructure could be flourishing or nonexistent. Travelers in Tuscany, where one could be driving through the countryside for hours at a time, have noted that it's extremely difficult to find charging stations, despite how cheap it is to rent an EV in Europe. If you're staying in Europe for a prolonged period, Rick Steves suggests leasing a car as a genius alternative to renting.
If traveling in the U.S., charging availability will vary drastically based on where in the country you are. Some rental companies require that you return the car fully charged, just as you would return a regular car with gas; however, charging takes far more time. This can take several hours, especially if you're driving long distances. Various hotels may offer charging stations, and many urban locations have the infrastructure in place to support you during your trip. If this is the case, an EV may be a great option for you. However, it's best to do research on where you'll be staying and what your options will be before pulling the trigger on a rental. Planning to do a long drive in an electric vehicle? Here are some secrets you should know about road-tripping in an EV.