The Annoying And Inconvenient Reason To Avoid Renting An Electric Car On Vacation

If you're planning on flying to a vacation destination that's not an all-inclusive resort, chances are you're renting a car at the airport. Given that it's often more expensive to rent at the airport than elsewhere, getting a set of wheels and paying for gas can be a hefty, extra expense on your trip. As such, hybrids and electric vehicles seem like a great option. Whether you're renting in the States or Europe, EVs tend to be cheaper across the board. While a price cut may seem like a no-brainer, there is an annoying reason why many avoid renting them, despite the allure of lower prices, environmental stewardship, and minimal extra costs.

They're certainly not the most common vehicle you'll find when trying to book a rental car, but electric vehicles are currently relatively cheap to rent compared to a typical SUV or compact car. If you're looking to rent a car, an EV may seem like the obvious choice; however, what you may save in money, you may make up for in waiting time and extra driving.

During the pandemic, many rental car services like Hertz bought a lot of electric cars, overanticipating the demand for EVs. Nowadays, stock outweighs demand, and rental services are desperate to rent them out. Hence, the lower cost to rent. However, to properly use an electric vehicle, you'll need to have the infrastructure in place to reliably charge it. Gas is easy to find, even in remote locations — charging stations are another story.