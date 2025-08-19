The 'Oldest Town In West Virginia' Is A Modern Mix Of One-Of-A-Kind Restaurants, Inns, And Quirky Shops

From wooded Appalachian trails to one of the most important towns in American history, West Virginia really has it all. Charming towns and scenic highways in the Potomac Highlands beckon you to explore, and tucked along the Potomac River, in the Eastern Panhandle, is Shepherdstown — a bustling community with small-town charm. Named in honor of its founder, Thomas Shepherd, the earliest record of a settlement there dates to 1730, earning Shepherdstown the distinction of being "the oldest town in West Virginia."

An abundance of museums and a stunning historic district provide ample distraction for history geeks, while outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of the Potomac River's proximity for kayaking, canoeing, and a refreshing swim. Hop on a bike or slip on your best walking shoes to venture through the nature trails around town, and you'll even catch a glimpse of the old Railroad Bridge crossing the river. Mechanical engineer James Rumsey launched America's first steamboat on the Potomac at Shepherdstown in 1787, and the James Rumsey Monument commemorating the event doubles as a tranquil forested park to wander and admire river views.

Anyone who thrives on all things mysterious and ghostly will be pleased to hear that Shepherdstown is among America's most haunted destinations. Part of the West Virginia Paranormal Trail, visitors can join the Shepherdstown Mysteries Tour for a spine-chilling look around the town's spookiest locales. Not a fan of the paranormal? Take yourself shopping at one of the quirky boutiques around town, where you'll find vintage books, vinyl records, and seasonal decor. Historic inns with old-world charm also invite you to spend the night, meaning you'll have more time to explore Shepherdstown's unique dining scene, including everything from Parisian bistros to cozy English pubs.