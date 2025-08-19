This Underrated Greek Island Offers Wine Tasting, Sea Turtle Adventures, And Underwater Cave Explorations
A holiday in Greece sounds like a dream for most people, but with over 40 million tourists in 2024 (via Greek Reporter), where can you go for an authentic experience? With popular islands like Santorini and Mykonos disappointing travelers due to crowds and overpricing, visitors are increasingly looking to alternatives for a memorable vacation on the Greek Isles. Luckily, there are plenty of underrated Greek islands to choose from. With rugged mountains and stunning beaches, as well as an international airport, Kefalonia is becoming the Greek island that insider's escape to for a relaxing, authentic experience.
Kefalonia, or Cephalonia, is the largest of the Ionian islands, which are located off the western coast of mainland Greece. The 302-square-mile island packs a punch thanks to the diversity of its landscape. Of course, it has incredible beaches, which are particularly known for their laid-back vibe and crystal-clear waters. Whether you choose the popular Myrtos Beach, head to Foki Beach, which Snorkeling Report names as one of the best snorkeling locations in Greece. Or, choose one of many others on the island –– you can't go wrong. Once you tire of the beach, Kefalonia is also home to the only national park on a Greek Island, offering the chance for hikes around Mount Ainos among its native fir trees.
Not only are there charming fishing villages and vineyards to explore, but this Greek island has experiences you simply can't find anywhere else. This includes taking a boat ride across an underground lake and watching the sea turtles that nest on the island. All of this makes Kefalonia the perfect choice for the Greece vacation of your dreams.
Kefalonia's unique adventures, from cenote sailing to vineyard hopping
With so much to see and do, it's hard to know where to start in Kefalonia. But one thing you'll certainly want to experience is a visit to the Melissani Cave, with its mystical underground lake that rivals any Mexican cenote. The limestone cave is located just outside Sami, a port town where many scenes for "Captain Corelli's Mandolin" were filmed. When the roof of the cave collapsed during the 1953 earthquake that destroyed Kefalonia's historic architecture, it exposed the blue waters beneath. Today, visitors can experience its magic by taking a quick boat around the underwater lake, which one Tripadvisor reviewer called "absolutely magical — like something out of a dream you can't quite put into words!"
Intrepid travelers may want to pair this adventure with a visit to the nearby Drogarati Cave, while others might want to relax with a wine tasting at one of Kefalonia's exceptional vineyards. The island is particularly known for Robola wine, made from a native grape primarily grown on the island. Many of the wineries on the island offer tours, including the family-run Gentilini Winery & Vineyards. They offer several different tasting and touring options, as well as a picnic experience overlooking the vineyard.
Kefalonia's marine life is outstanding, and it's known for the two species of sea turtles that call the island home. While sightings of the green sea turtles are rare, it's much easier to spot the Loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta-caretta) that mate and nest on the island each spring and summer. If you want to catch a glimpse, head to Argostoli Bay, where the turtles feed in the mornings. During the summer, you may also spot the females crawling up the beach to lay their eggs, a truly special experience.
All the practicalities of arriving and staying in Kefalonia
Thanks to its international airport, which is located just 5 miles outside Argostoli, it's easier than ever to get to Kefalonia. Serving less than a million passengers a year and having only one terminal, it's an easy airport to navigate. Twenty-nine (mostly European) airlines fly in and out of Kefalonia, making it easy to connect from Europe and mainland Greece. This is likely how you'd arrive if coming from Athens.
If you are arriving by water, you'll likely sail in and out of Sami, the island's main ferry hub or the port city of Poros. Sami has connections to other Ionian islands like Ithaca, Corfu, Lefkada, and Zakynthos, as well as the mainland city of Patras. The ride to Patras takes about three hours and, at the time of writing, costs about $37 round trip. At Poros, you'll find another ferry to the Greek mainland, this one connecting with the coastal port of Kyllini in just 90 minutes.
Once there, it's highly recommended that you rent a car in order to explore all that the island has to offer. Hertz, Avis, and Enterprise all have a presence at Kefalonia Airport, while there are a host of rental companies clustered around the Sami port. As for where to stay, you won't lack for choice, with Tripadvisor showing many different options available on the island. Filled with both budget and luxury accommodations, there is plenty to choose from with an average one-night hotel stay ranging from $107 to $199 depending on the season (via BudgetYouTrip).