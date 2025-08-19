This Underrated Greek Island Offers Wine Tasting, Sea Turtle Adventures, And Underwater Cave Explorations

A holiday in Greece sounds like a dream for most people, but with over 40 million tourists in 2024 (via Greek Reporter), where can you go for an authentic experience? With popular islands like Santorini and Mykonos disappointing travelers due to crowds and overpricing, visitors are increasingly looking to alternatives for a memorable vacation on the Greek Isles. Luckily, there are plenty of underrated Greek islands to choose from. With rugged mountains and stunning beaches, as well as an international airport, Kefalonia is becoming the Greek island that insider's escape to for a relaxing, authentic experience.

Kefalonia, or Cephalonia, is the largest of the Ionian islands, which are located off the western coast of mainland Greece. The 302-square-mile island packs a punch thanks to the diversity of its landscape. Of course, it has incredible beaches, which are particularly known for their laid-back vibe and crystal-clear waters. Whether you choose the popular Myrtos Beach, head to Foki Beach, which Snorkeling Report names as one of the best snorkeling locations in Greece. Or, choose one of many others on the island –– you can't go wrong. Once you tire of the beach, Kefalonia is also home to the only national park on a Greek Island, offering the chance for hikes around Mount Ainos among its native fir trees.

Not only are there charming fishing villages and vineyards to explore, but this Greek island has experiences you simply can't find anywhere else. This includes taking a boat ride across an underground lake and watching the sea turtles that nest on the island. All of this makes Kefalonia the perfect choice for the Greece vacation of your dreams.