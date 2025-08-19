This Tiny Coastal Village On The Edge Of California's Lost Coast' Has Beaches, Trails, And Rugged Camping
The coastline in California is one of the best in the world. From the cliffs of Big Sur to the sandy shores of San Diego, it somehow manages to straddle the lines of being equal parts astoundingly beautiful and diverse. A long drive down Pacific Coast Highway feels like a poetic pilgrimage. It's one of the most breathtaking road trips on the West Coast and should be a journey everyone embarks on at least once in their life. Saddled somewhere between Mendocino and Humboldt lies 25 miles of untouched coastline known as "The Lost Coast" — a hiker and backpacker's paradise. And just on the southern tip is the tiny coastal village of Westport, which boasts some of the most incredible beaches, trails, and rugged camping in the state.
Westport was once a sawmill town, and is now home to a teeny population of less than 100 people. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in abundance of nature. There are a variety of different beaches (all stunning), epic hiking trails, and a few different campsites overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It's a peaceful place, where you sit quietly watching the sunset sparkle over the ocean and fall asleep to the sound of waves. For anyone looking to experience what pure natural beauty the California coastline can provide, Westport is the perfect base to lock in and stay awhile.
Explore the natural beauty of Westport, California
While the tiny village of Westport remains the least populated in the entirety of Mendocino County, there are a decent number of things to do. For starters, it's the entrance to The Lost Coast, which is a large stretch of California coastline that is wild, untouched, and insanely beautiful — and only really reachable via hiking. But it's well worth a visit if you're feeling adventurous.
Westport-Union Landing Beach is also quite popular. It's the perfect place to bird and whale watch, explore tide pools for starfish spotting, and even go fishing. If longer hikes is your thing, you can embark on the 19-mile Lost Coast Trail, which starts at Usal Beach, but forewarning: it's pretty challenging. For something a bit more doable, try the nearby Blues Beach and Peter Douglas Coastal trails, which are both incredible.
But the beaches (and the ocean-view campgrounds) are really the reason most people take the trek to Westport. While Westport-Union Landing State Beach is undoubtedly one of the more popular options, it also includes first-come, first-served campsites if waking up to the sounds of the ocean is your kind of thing (it's certainly ours!) Wages Creek Beach offers a more secluded experience. Its beachfront access is only accessible via its private RV park and campground, which is fully loaded with a general store, playground, laundromat, and even cabin rentals for those looking for something slightly (ever so slightly) more luxe. Other notable beaches, with just as epic views, include Chadbourne Gulch (known to locals as Blues Beach), Usal, and Eddie White.
Hotels, restaurants, and directions to Westport
If camping is not quite your jam (we get it), there are also a few lodging options in town. The Lost Coast Inn, a more off-the-beaten-path albeit popular option, is a renovated 1940s motel that will run you around $170 per night. The Westport Hotel is a little bit more modern (with rooms starting at around $225/night) and includes ocean views, daily breakfasts, and an on-site sauna.
The hotel is also home to the Old Abalone Pub (open on Saturday afternoons for tea and Thursdays to Saturdays from 5-9 pm for dinners), which offers up the best food in the village. Most reviewers rave about the gorgeous views, incredible wine list, and fresh salads and fish. For more dining options, though, you might have to head 15 miles south to Fort Bragg (which is the biggest nearby town). KW Saltwater Grill is top-rated for its incredible seafood dishes, and Sea Pal Cove is a hot spot if you want something a bit more casual.
To get to Westport, most travelers will fly into San Francisco International Airport (the nearest large airport), which is about a 4-hour drive away. You're definitely going to want to rent a car since public transit can get tricky (and the road trip is honestly one of the best parts of the trip anyway). While you're en route, pop on over to Petaluma, a charming art-filled river city nestled next to wine country. Or check out Willits, "the Gateway to the Redwoods," filled with small-town charm, for a healthy heaping of breathtaking greenery. No matter what's on your West Coast road trip agenda, if you're looking to explore the raw, natural beauty of the California Coast, Westport is the perfect place to make that happen.