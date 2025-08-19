This Tiny Coastal Village On The Edge Of California's Lost Coast' Has Beaches, Trails, And Rugged Camping

The coastline in California is one of the best in the world. From the cliffs of Big Sur to the sandy shores of San Diego, it somehow manages to straddle the lines of being equal parts astoundingly beautiful and diverse. A long drive down Pacific Coast Highway feels like a poetic pilgrimage. It's one of the most breathtaking road trips on the West Coast and should be a journey everyone embarks on at least once in their life. Saddled somewhere between Mendocino and Humboldt lies 25 miles of untouched coastline known as "The Lost Coast" — a hiker and backpacker's paradise. And just on the southern tip is the tiny coastal village of Westport, which boasts some of the most incredible beaches, trails, and rugged camping in the state.

Westport was once a sawmill town, and is now home to a teeny population of less than 100 people. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in abundance of nature. There are a variety of different beaches (all stunning), epic hiking trails, and a few different campsites overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It's a peaceful place, where you sit quietly watching the sunset sparkle over the ocean and fall asleep to the sound of waves. For anyone looking to experience what pure natural beauty the California coastline can provide, Westport is the perfect base to lock in and stay awhile.