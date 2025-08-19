This Emerald Lake In Northern California Bans Motorboats (And It's The Ultimate Peaceful Camping Escape)

Some of California's most popular national parks bring in millions of visitors each year. Take Yosemite National Park, home to one of the world's most iconic natural wonders, or the desert landscapes of Joshua Tree — both welcomed upwards of 3 million people in 2023. In contrast, the lesser-known Lassen Volcanic National Park drew in a fraction of that number (around 419,000).

It's easy to understand why: The park is remotely situated in the state's northeast, and it's covered in snow for half the year. But in warmer months, Lassen's hundreds of lakes are perfect for swimming, fishing, and kayaking — and thanks to the park's off-the-beaten-path location, you're likely to enjoy them in relative solitude.

The park's largest lake, featuring bright blue-emerald water framed by pine, fir, and juniper trees, is a peaceful escape in summer. Motorboats are prohibited on the high-elevation Juniper Lake (6,700 feet above sea level), creating a quiet and cool environment for backcountry camping on the shore. Hiking opportunities abound, too. The Juniper Lake Loop Trail is a 6-mile path around the lake, while the Mount Harkness Loop Trail (about 5 miles long) leads to sweeping views over the park. If you're interested in outdoor adventures in the region, check out one of Northern California's best-kept secrets with a white-sand beach and hiking trails.