This Emerald Lake In Northern California Bans Motorboats (And It's The Ultimate Peaceful Camping Escape)
Some of California's most popular national parks bring in millions of visitors each year. Take Yosemite National Park, home to one of the world's most iconic natural wonders, or the desert landscapes of Joshua Tree — both welcomed upwards of 3 million people in 2023. In contrast, the lesser-known Lassen Volcanic National Park drew in a fraction of that number (around 419,000).
It's easy to understand why: The park is remotely situated in the state's northeast, and it's covered in snow for half the year. But in warmer months, Lassen's hundreds of lakes are perfect for swimming, fishing, and kayaking — and thanks to the park's off-the-beaten-path location, you're likely to enjoy them in relative solitude.
The park's largest lake, featuring bright blue-emerald water framed by pine, fir, and juniper trees, is a peaceful escape in summer. Motorboats are prohibited on the high-elevation Juniper Lake (6,700 feet above sea level), creating a quiet and cool environment for backcountry camping on the shore. Hiking opportunities abound, too. The Juniper Lake Loop Trail is a 6-mile path around the lake, while the Mount Harkness Loop Trail (about 5 miles long) leads to sweeping views over the park. If you're interested in outdoor adventures in the region, check out one of Northern California's best-kept secrets with a white-sand beach and hiking trails.
Sleep under the stars at Juniper Lake
There's no cell phone reception at Juniper Lake, so it's a great opportunity to disconnect and enjoy the wilderness. Bring a kayak or stand-up paddleboard for exploring the lake, hike around the shoreline while taking in views of the snow-capped mountains, or cast a line into the water, a natural habitat for rainbow, brown, and brook trout. Don't forget to look up at the spectacular night skies after dark: Thanks to minimal light pollution, the stargazing opportunities in the park are fantastic. If you're interested in future vacations built around the night sky, check out the five best national parks in America for stargazing, according to visitor reviews. Many of them are in the West, including one in California.
There's no need to reserve a spot to camp at Juniper Lake: single campsites ($12) are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The campground is located on the lake's eastern shore, and amenities are basic. Though each site comes with a picnic table, fire pit, and a bearproof box, electricity and water hookups are not provided, so visitors must bring their own drinking water. A good place to stock up on supplies before heading into the park is Holiday Market, a 45-minute drive south of the campground in Chester, California (which is also where you'll find a gas station and additional lodging options). From Chester, it's about three hours to Sacramento and its international airport.