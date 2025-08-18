Hidden Near Waterfalls In Washington's Woodlands Is A Trail To An Abandoned Town With Mountain Views
One of the largest cities in the American West, the breathtaking Seattle was named America's most "outdoor-friendly" city. The honor is well deserved, as outdoor recreation is rampant both within the city and beyond. Washington's three national parks (Olympic, North Cascades, and Mount Rainier) are all within three hours of the city, while a selection of Washington's 140 state parks are under an hour's drive away. One of these, the Green River Gorge Conservation Area, feels like a whole new world, and part of that is because it's near the forgotten mining town of Franklin.
Franklin, a now-abandoned mining town along the banks of the Green River, was established when coal seams were discovered in the Green River Gorge during the 1880s. While the coal mining ebbed and flowed over the years, with a resurgence after World War II, the mines closed for good in the 1970s. However, a surprise explosion in one of the shuttered mines led to a years-long coal fire, which subsequently created a hot spring at the edge of the river. This lasted for many years, which inspired a steady stream of visitors to the area. The water still feels unusually warm (for river water), although no longer warm enough to encourage soaking. When the fire finally fizzled out, the homemade hot springs fell into disuse, and Franklin became lost in time.
Now Franklin has almost entirely been swallowed by the forest, except for a few haunting remains, and is difficult to find, yet it's worth the trek for those who do. And a bonus for those who venture to Franklin? Near the trailhead to the ghost town is another short hike that leads to a picturesque cascade, the Maid of the Mist Falls(also called the Green River Gorge Springs).
Franklin, Washington: From mining town to hot springs to forgotten hamlet
The gateway to the Green River Gorge, and therefore the lost town of Franklin, is the small town of Black Diamond. About an hour southeast of Seattle, Black Diamond is also considered one of the Pacific Northwest's prettiest small towns, which blends dramatic views with laid-back charm. The Black Diamond Historical Society and Museum, located in the town's historic train depot, is the best place to go for a history of Franklin (and the area's other coal towns).
Mining in Franklin commenced in 1884, when the Black Diamond train line began to extend its reach to the rich Franklin coal seams, exposed in the dramatic Green River Gorge. The town eventually had over 1,000 people living there, at its peak in the early 1900s. The first wave of mining was over in the 1920s, with a resurgence after the end of World War II. Notable events over the town's history include one of Washington's worst mining disasters (killing 37 men), and one mine was even used as a fallout shelter in the late 1950s. In the 1970s, the Franklin No. 12 mine exploded, creating a long-lasting fire that heated groundwater flowing into the river. Enterprising locals created a rock pool to take advantage of the "Franklin Hot Springs," which, in 1984, was measured at a healthy 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius). Eventually, the fires cooled, and so did the water, although it's still warmer than the river (the handy pool, however, is long gone).
Much of the rest of Franklin is long gone, too. All that remains in the town is an old railcar, still emblazoned with "Franklin," a mine shaft (sealed, before you get any ideas), the remains of a power plant foundation, and a few stones in the cemetery.
Franklin: an abandoned mining town near the Green River Gorge
The trailhead for Franklin Ghost Town is from a small dirt parking lot ($5) off Green River Gorge Road Southeast in Black Diamond. The climb up to Franklin is an easy 2 miles and is family-friendly, along an old railroad grade with little elevation gain, although it can be overgrown (pro tip: wear long pants!). Keep heading straight on, following the Green River, and avoiding other forks in the trail, until you reach the old coal cart labeled "Franklin" in white letters. Here, you can explore in two directions — left will take you to the 1,000-feet-deep mine and cemetery, and right will take you to the ruins. Explore the area at your leisure, enjoying how "Around every corner is something new. A great view of Mount Rainier, old mining gear, a new tombstone to admire, views overlooking the water and so much more" (via Explore Washington State).
After your return hike, hop back in your car for a quick drive to the Maid of the Mist Falls. Follow the road right and cross a bridge, where you'll see another parking lot near the Green River Gorge Resort. To reach the waterfalls, you'll have to pay another $5 to the resort to access the steep, stepped trail down into the gorge. When you reach the falls, you can swim (at your own risk), follow a short trail behind the falls, explore nearby caves, or even cliff dive (if you dare). Ready to find more of Washington's mysterious ghost towns? Follow one of Washington's most underrated drives, from stunning ice caves to a forgotten mining town.