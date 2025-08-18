Hidden Near Waterfalls In Washington's Woodlands Is A Trail To An Abandoned Town With Mountain Views

One of the largest cities in the American West, the breathtaking Seattle was named America's most "outdoor-friendly" city. The honor is well deserved, as outdoor recreation is rampant both within the city and beyond. Washington's three national parks (Olympic, North Cascades, and Mount Rainier) are all within three hours of the city, while a selection of Washington's 140 state parks are under an hour's drive away. One of these, the Green River Gorge Conservation Area, feels like a whole new world, and part of that is because it's near the forgotten mining town of Franklin.

Franklin, a now-abandoned mining town along the banks of the Green River, was established when coal seams were discovered in the Green River Gorge during the 1880s. While the coal mining ebbed and flowed over the years, with a resurgence after World War II, the mines closed for good in the 1970s. However, a surprise explosion in one of the shuttered mines led to a years-long coal fire, which subsequently created a hot spring at the edge of the river. This lasted for many years, which inspired a steady stream of visitors to the area. The water still feels unusually warm (for river water), although no longer warm enough to encourage soaking. When the fire finally fizzled out, the homemade hot springs fell into disuse, and Franklin became lost in time.

Now Franklin has almost entirely been swallowed by the forest, except for a few haunting remains, and is difficult to find, yet it's worth the trek for those who do. And a bonus for those who venture to Franklin? Near the trailhead to the ghost town is another short hike that leads to a picturesque cascade, the Maid of the Mist Falls(also called the Green River Gorge Springs).