Utah's 'Largest Sandbox' Is A Top Off-Roading Spot With Towering Dunes, Rugged Camping, And Desert Adventure
With over 60,000 acres of golden sand and desert terrain stretching across the horizon and the roar of UTVs echoing in the air, Little Sahara Recreation Area offers a truly thrilling desert escape. Little Sahara stands out as one of the most expansive dune regions in Utah and a destination for off-road vehicles, ATVs, sandboarding, and more. From the staggering 700-foot tall Sand Mountain, to the area's four campgrounds and 255 established campsites, there's no shortage of adventure or room to settle in for a long weekend.
In Utah's Sevier Desert, Little Sahara is approximately two hours south of Salt Lake City, accessible via Interstate 15 in Juab County, Utah. If you're coming from Sandy, Utah's ultimate base camp situated between Salt Lake City And Provo with its endless attractions and beauty, you're in for just over an 86-mile drive to Little Sahara. Many out-of-state travelers will fly into Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), the closest major airport and one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America. The airport is over 130 miles, or about two-and-a-half hours from Juab County.
The Little Sahara Recreation Area isn't all high-octane thrills, though. Utah's "largest sandbox," as some affectionately call it, also ironically has two of the world's actual largest sandbox play areas for children in designated areas in the park where vehicles aren't allowed. With its blend of adrenaline-pumping adventure and serene desert scenery, Little Sahara offers a choose-your-own escape that caters to thrill seekers, nature lovers, and families alike.
Off-road adventures at Utah's Little Sahara Sand Dunes
The Black Mountain area of Little Sahara provides ideal dirt trail terrain for novice riders not yet ready to tackle sand. For beginner sand dune riders, the Bureau of Land Management site notes that the terrain southwest of Black Mountain is the park's most suited area to newer riders. The area is typically less crowded, allowing riders additional space to practice. Next, head to the White Sand Dunes, an area known for its smooth terrain and rolling hills, as well as massive bowls, making it an exciting spot for riders of almost any skill level.
For expert riders, Sand Mountain is the ultimate proving ground, with even the most skilled struggling up the 700-foot dune around its shifting sands and steep hills. To ensure safety, Utah requires anyone operating an OHV to complete an education course. Little Sahara requires the use of helmets and safety flags, or whips, for all riders and OHVs.
With no mention of on-site rentals on the Little Sahara Visitor Center website, consider third-party rental companies like St. George ATV Rentals, which offer options to deliver to Little Sahara for a fee or bring smaller gear, like fat bikes or sandboards. Whether you're a Utah local bringing your gear or a visitor renting from local outfitters, an $18 entrance pass per vehicle per night is required to access the Little Sahara Recreation Area. Passes are available for purchase at the visitors center, online, or at self-pay kiosks.
Camping and family-friendly desert activities at Little Sahara Recreation Area
Many say that the spring and fall seasons are ideal for camping at Little Sahara, particularly between April and June and September to October. Holidays like Easter and Memorial Day become crowded at Little Sahara, with the Easter weekend seeing up to 20,000 visitors. If you're trying to avoid the crowds, consider avoiding major holidays and weekends. Although it's not a requirement in the area, a 4-wheel-drive vehicle is ideal for navigating through the loose sand and rugged terrain.
The first campground from the ranger station, the White Sands Campground, offers 100 campsites, flushable toilets through the warmer months, and vault toilets during the winter. The Oasis and Jericho Campgrounds are close by in the center of the park. The Oasis Campground offers 115 sites, many of which are paved for RV camping, and the Jericho Campground is a mostly day-use area that also offers additional overnight camping. There are three primitive camping loops available near the Sand Mountain area.
Little Sahara also home to the Rockwell Outstanding Natural Area, 9,000 acres of Great Basin wildlife and plant ecosystem in a setting where ATVs and motorized vehicles aren't permitted. From family fun to off-road adventure, Little Sahara is where Utah's desert comes to life, but if Little Sahara isn't enough of a desert getaway, Utah's most underrated town and desert escape featuring canyons, camping, hot springs, and lava tubes is just an hour south to keep the adventure going.