Utah's 'Largest Sandbox' Is A Top Off-Roading Spot With Towering Dunes, Rugged Camping, And Desert Adventure

With over 60,000 acres of golden sand and desert terrain stretching across the horizon and the roar of UTVs echoing in the air, Little Sahara Recreation Area offers a truly thrilling desert escape. Little Sahara stands out as one of the most expansive dune regions in Utah and a destination for off-road vehicles, ATVs, sandboarding, and more. From the staggering 700-foot tall Sand Mountain, to the area's four campgrounds and 255 established campsites, there's no shortage of adventure or room to settle in for a long weekend.

In Utah's Sevier Desert, Little Sahara is approximately two hours south of Salt Lake City, accessible via Interstate 15 in Juab County, Utah. If you're coming from Sandy, Utah's ultimate base camp situated between Salt Lake City And Provo with its endless attractions and beauty, you're in for just over an 86-mile drive to Little Sahara. Many out-of-state travelers will fly into Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), the closest major airport and one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America. The airport is over 130 miles, or about two-and-a-half hours from Juab County.

The Little Sahara Recreation Area isn't all high-octane thrills, though. Utah's "largest sandbox," as some affectionately call it, also ironically has two of the world's actual largest sandbox play areas for children in designated areas in the park where vehicles aren't allowed. With its blend of adrenaline-pumping adventure and serene desert scenery, Little Sahara offers a choose-your-own escape that caters to thrill seekers, nature lovers, and families alike.