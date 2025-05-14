Utah's Most Underrated Town Is A Desert Escape Featuring Canyons, Camping, Hot Springs, And Lava Tubes

Mesmerizing, striking, barren — these are the words that come to mind when we talk about Utah. No other place offers an unforgettable road trip to the Mighty 5 national parks. From eroded canyons to sandstone cliffs and unique rock formations, the state's desolate scenery makes for an escape full of Mars-like natural beauty. But when Southern Utah's largest city, St. George, starts feeling a little overdone, it's time to go beyond its red bluffs. Drive north for 159 miles, and you'll arrive at Fillmore, where a treasure trove of adventures awaits.

You probably made the connection in your head when you read the name of the town — Fillmore is eponymous with the 13th U.S. President, Millard Fillmore, in 1851. Before Salt Lake City became the state capital, Fillmore held the title during Utah's Territorial Period, albeit briefly. A red-brick statehouse was built to serve as the state capitol building, which, unfortunately, was never completed as originally intended. Only its south wing exists today and is now called the Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum. Fillmore's unfulfilled potential as the state capital was a dream so close, yet so far. However, its remarkable landscapes began to capture the attention of wanderers, outdoor enthusiasts, and even wellness seekers — a calling more suited to a town this quaint.

Fillmore is pretty much smack dab in the middle of Utah, so it's easily accessible from many cities. From Torrey, which serves as the gateway to Capitol Reef National Park, it's a two-hour drive. The distance is roughly the same from Salt Lake City — within around two hours, you'll arrive at this underrated town.