Utah's Most Underrated Town Is A Desert Escape Featuring Canyons, Camping, Hot Springs, And Lava Tubes
Mesmerizing, striking, barren — these are the words that come to mind when we talk about Utah. No other place offers an unforgettable road trip to the Mighty 5 national parks. From eroded canyons to sandstone cliffs and unique rock formations, the state's desolate scenery makes for an escape full of Mars-like natural beauty. But when Southern Utah's largest city, St. George, starts feeling a little overdone, it's time to go beyond its red bluffs. Drive north for 159 miles, and you'll arrive at Fillmore, where a treasure trove of adventures awaits.
You probably made the connection in your head when you read the name of the town — Fillmore is eponymous with the 13th U.S. President, Millard Fillmore, in 1851. Before Salt Lake City became the state capital, Fillmore held the title during Utah's Territorial Period, albeit briefly. A red-brick statehouse was built to serve as the state capitol building, which, unfortunately, was never completed as originally intended. Only its south wing exists today and is now called the Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum. Fillmore's unfulfilled potential as the state capital was a dream so close, yet so far. However, its remarkable landscapes began to capture the attention of wanderers, outdoor enthusiasts, and even wellness seekers — a calling more suited to a town this quaint.
Fillmore is pretty much smack dab in the middle of Utah, so it's easily accessible from many cities. From Torrey, which serves as the gateway to Capitol Reef National Park, it's a two-hour drive. The distance is roughly the same from Salt Lake City — within around two hours, you'll arrive at this underrated town.
Fillmore in the wild is all the more beguiled
Roughing it out is the name of the game in Fillmore for the ultimate desert experience. A great option is the Fillmore KOA Journey Campground, where you can go off-road during the day and tell ghost stories around the fire at night. KOA features RV and tent sites, as well as cabin areas. It's equipped with the essentials, along with fancy amenities for maximum comfort — you can cool off in the pool, relax in the spa, and entertain yourself in the game room. When the great outdoors call, you'll be glad to know that there are over a thousand miles of OHV trails that lead you into the desert. Whether you choose to trek or rent an ATV to explore the mountainous canyons, this campground is truly the best retreat.
Campers will love Cedar Mountain RV Resort, too. This campground is available for both short and long stays, as long as your vehicle has a full hookup with 30/50 amps. Featuring 50 back-in and 40 pull-thru sites, Cedar Mountain provides ample opportunities for recreation — you can play pickleball with your family, have a picnic with your friends, and make s'mores by the fire pits when the sun goes down. This is also the ideal choice if venturing out to the Little Sahara Recreation Area is on your itinerary. The 60,000-acre stark destination boasts epic dunes perfect for sandboarding, sand-skiing, and off-roading. Wagon West RV Park is another campground worth checking out. Complete with 60 RV and tent sites, this spot is in close proximity to fishing zones, hiking trails, and, of course, more off-road routes.
Wander into lava tunnels, followed by a therapeutic soak
Imagine walking somewhere where molten lava once flowed — that's what the Meadow Lava Tubes used to be. Also known as the Tabernacle Hill Lava Tubes, these underground passages might just be a claustrophobe's nightmare. But if you have the courage to wear your sturdy shoes and grab a flashlight, this extraordinary site promises an adventure unlike any other. Over the years, certain sections of the tubes crumbled, which is how the area ended up with so many passageways strewn with massive black stones. This also means that you might run into dead ends as you roam its volcanic walls. You could even catch a glimpse of deer here, so bring binoculars just in case.
Luckily, you get to reward yourself after all this hiking and climbing. The lava tubes are 30 minutes away from Meadow Hot Springs, where you can stretch your legs and enjoy a relaxing dip. This off-the-beaten-path location has three geothermal pools with water sizzling at 100 degrees Fahrenheit — they're situated in an open field, so make sure to keep an eye out for them on the way. The hot springs are technically private property, but the owners are kind enough to allow visitors in for free (it wouldn't hurt to leave a donation after soaking in the pools).
Fillmore's high desert vistas, cliffs, and canyons are best enjoyed by those who love the challenges and simplicity of raw nature. That's why camping is the way to go when it comes to discovering its arid topography. If you're craving more endless attractions and natural beauty, make your way to Sandy, located between Salt Lake City and Provo.