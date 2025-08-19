A Converted Grain Silo Dubbed 'Central Oregon's Hottest Bar' Is A One-Of-A-Kind Destination-Worthy Gem

Sitting on the John Day River in Spray, Oregon, about 200 miles east of Portland, a grain silo has become the region's newest and most unexpected tourist destination. Ben's Place first lit its neon sign advertising cocktails out in front of the silo in the spring of 2025. Since then, travelers along Highway 19 and rafters from the John Day River have stopped in for a cold bottle of beer, a glass of wine, or a sample of the Mitchell mule, the proprietor's take on the classic drink.

Keith Mitchell runs the bar, and a sign on the Douglas-fir-lined walls inside explains the simple joke behind the bar's name: "First name: Ben. Last name: Drinking." The unexpected and welcome reprieve comfortably seats 20 inside, while additional outdoor seating can handle even more visitors, weather permitting. Barn doors overlooking the river are often open, allowing for spectacular views of the John Day and surrounding Oregon landscape. On cooler evenings, a small stove provides extra warmth inside.

While Ben's Place may be inside a silo, it's not themed like Atomic Liquors, Las Vegas' oldest bar where Cold War cocktails meet atomic history. It's much quieter here, and Ben's Place is the only spot in Spray where you can grab a drink, and locals and travelers alike flock to the unique destination. Once a month, the bar offers live music, and the family-owned Top Water Pizza truck is parked nearby. There's even an opportunity to stay on the property.