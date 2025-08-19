A Converted Grain Silo Dubbed 'Central Oregon's Hottest Bar' Is A One-Of-A-Kind Destination-Worthy Gem
Sitting on the John Day River in Spray, Oregon, about 200 miles east of Portland, a grain silo has become the region's newest and most unexpected tourist destination. Ben's Place first lit its neon sign advertising cocktails out in front of the silo in the spring of 2025. Since then, travelers along Highway 19 and rafters from the John Day River have stopped in for a cold bottle of beer, a glass of wine, or a sample of the Mitchell mule, the proprietor's take on the classic drink.
Keith Mitchell runs the bar, and a sign on the Douglas-fir-lined walls inside explains the simple joke behind the bar's name: "First name: Ben. Last name: Drinking." The unexpected and welcome reprieve comfortably seats 20 inside, while additional outdoor seating can handle even more visitors, weather permitting. Barn doors overlooking the river are often open, allowing for spectacular views of the John Day and surrounding Oregon landscape. On cooler evenings, a small stove provides extra warmth inside.
While Ben's Place may be inside a silo, it's not themed like Atomic Liquors, Las Vegas' oldest bar where Cold War cocktails meet atomic history. It's much quieter here, and Ben's Place is the only spot in Spray where you can grab a drink, and locals and travelers alike flock to the unique destination. Once a month, the bar offers live music, and the family-owned Top Water Pizza truck is parked nearby. There's even an opportunity to stay on the property.
Food, drink and accommodations all in one place
Spray, Oregon, is a tiny town, home to just 139 people in 2020, so accommodations are limited. However, just next door to Ben's Place is the River Bluff Custom Cabin, also built and owned by Mitchell. The cabin features a large, covered porch with overlooks of the river, a full kitchen, and room to sleep five guests. A barbecue pit invites visitors to enjoy outdoor cooking during their stay.
The bar and cabin sit right in the middle of Oregon's underrated and scenic Journey Through Time Scenic Byway. The 286-mile-long route takes motorists through the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument and past the Painted Hills, one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders. Fossil beds along the route date back 50 million years and attract fossil hunters from around the world.
Ben's Place says it welcomes fossil hunters, motorcyclists, hikers, fishermen, photographers, and more. But since it is a bar, patrons must be at least 21 years old. The bar is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, the bar opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.