The Best Time Of Year To Visit Seattle, Washington For The Most Ideal Weather
"Rain, rain, go away." With 150 days of precipitation a year, you might find yourself singing this tune when you visit Seattle, Washington. Although heavy downpours are rare and Seattle gets less rain than Miami, the Emerald City can feel very gloomy. In fact, Move.org reports that the Evergreen State's largest city sees 201 cloudy days per year. Naturally, all this could potentially disrupt eager tourists' plans, especially given that many are drawn to its outdoor offerings. This raises the question: When is the best time to visit Seattle to experience the most ideal weather? The answer may or may not surprise you: summer.
Arguably, there's nothing like spending the summer in Seattle. The greenery glistens a little brighter, and unlike other metropolises across the U.S., you won't be scorching in the sun. Heatwaves do occur in Seattle, but more often than not, temperatures remain under 80 degrees Fahrenheit in June, July, and August. This pleasant climate will allow you to fully immerse yourself in the city. This season can be enjoyed by kayaking on Lake Union or swimming at one of Seattle's beaches (like Madrona Park), among several other recreational activities. Why not add Mount Rainier National Park to your itinerary as well?
Besides, the sun typically sets past 8 p.m., and it hardly rains during this time of year. A long, warm, dry day; what more could you ask for when you visit Seattle? Nevertheless, the warmer months do have their drawbacks. Washington's wildfire season typically coincides with the summer. As such, be aware that this can affect the air quality in the city and prevent you from comfortably spending time outdoors. Additionally, summer is Washington's peak travel season, and Seattle is among the top destinations in the country.
A summer trip to Seattle, Washington, won't come cheap
Ultimately, there's a high price to pay to experience summer in the Emerald City, and it may not be the right move for all visitors. Hotel rates can balloon to over $230 a night. Factoring in activities and food, a summer vacation to Seattle, already known for its high costs, will come at a premium. An alternative is visiting in early fall. While slightly chillier, the weather is still mild, and prices tend to drop. Otherwise, winter is the cheapest time to visit Seattle. For example, a night at The Maxwell Hotel, a popular establishment near the Space Needle, can cost under $200 a night in January and more than triple that amount in June. But winter is Seattle's rainiest season, of course, and is also notorious for the "Big Dark," a period marked by days with minimal sunlight. Likewise, temperatures can dip into the 30s, and snowfall is always a possibility.
However, there's something else to keep in mind about summer: your patience may be tested. Security lines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport can be lengthy, and popular attractions can become so congested that it can be hard to move. If you can't afford a summer in Seattle and winter is out of the question, visiting in late spring may be a happy medium. Take note that some of Seattle's most memorable attractions, like Pike Place Market and Chihuly Garden and Glass, are open year-round. Ultimately, if you do decide to travel outside of summer, you could use the money you're saving on other escapades, such as a day trip to Leavenworth, where you can explore a German town without leaving the U.S., or you could rent a steamy Hot Tub Boat to take in 360-degree skyline views of Seattle.