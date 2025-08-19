The Best Time Of Year To Visit Seattle, Washington For The Most Ideal Weather

"Rain, rain, go away." With 150 days of precipitation a year, you might find yourself singing this tune when you visit Seattle, Washington. Although heavy downpours are rare and Seattle gets less rain than Miami, the Emerald City can feel very gloomy. In fact, Move.org reports that the Evergreen State's largest city sees 201 cloudy days per year. Naturally, all this could potentially disrupt eager tourists' plans, especially given that many are drawn to its outdoor offerings. This raises the question: When is the best time to visit Seattle to experience the most ideal weather? The answer may or may not surprise you: summer.

Arguably, there's nothing like spending the summer in Seattle. The greenery glistens a little brighter, and unlike other metropolises across the U.S., you won't be scorching in the sun. Heatwaves do occur in Seattle, but more often than not, temperatures remain under 80 degrees Fahrenheit in June, July, and August. This pleasant climate will allow you to fully immerse yourself in the city. This season can be enjoyed by kayaking on Lake Union or swimming at one of Seattle's beaches (like Madrona Park), among several other recreational activities. Why not add Mount Rainier National Park to your itinerary as well?

Besides, the sun typically sets past 8 p.m., and it hardly rains during this time of year. A long, warm, dry day; what more could you ask for when you visit Seattle? Nevertheless, the warmer months do have their drawbacks. Washington's wildfire season typically coincides with the summer. As such, be aware that this can affect the air quality in the city and prevent you from comfortably spending time outdoors. Additionally, summer is Washington's peak travel season, and Seattle is among the top destinations in the country.