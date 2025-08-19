Colorado's 'Southern Gateway To The Grand Mesa' Is A Hidden Gem Full Of Wineries, Activities, And Mesa Views

If you want a Western Colorado trip that mixes agricultural history with high-altitude fun, you might find what you're looking for on the world's largest flat-top mountain. Up here you'll find the town of Cedaredge, known as the "Southern Gateway to the Grand Mesa" for its spot on the mountain's south slope. If you're coming in from out of state, you'll likely fly into Denver International Airport, which is about a five hour drive away. The area gives you direct entry to the Grand Mesa through Colorado Highway 65, which is an iconic and scenic Colorado byway called the National Scenic Byway. From the town, your view has widespread southern views like the San Juan Mountains and the sculpted Black Canyons and starlit skies framing a dreamy Colorado gorge in Gunnison National Park.

A drive up this stunning Colorado scenic byway weaves through mighty mountain valleys and climbs through different ecological zones. You will find a plethora of overlooks on the way up like the Lands End Observatory. You can follow the West Elk Wine Trail to discover local vineyards like Stoney Mesa Winery, which is one of the oldest in the state. There's also Williams Cellars, which is run by a family with a long history of growing delicious Colorado fruit. Williams Cellars also has a tasting room and art gallery inside called The AppleShed. You can try hard ciders from Snow Capped Cider, made from apples grown in family-operated orchards.

Outdoor activity (like a lot of Colorado) is central to the area's foundation. You can play a round at the Cedaredge Golf Club, an 18-hole public course with fairways lined by trees (be sure to get your swing on-point). For a more strenuous day, you can hike the Crag Crest Trail, which is a National Recreation Trail that goes up the spine of the mesa. The 11-mile trail shows you views that can extend for miles across the stunning Western Colorado area.