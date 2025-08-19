Colorado's 'Southern Gateway To The Grand Mesa' Is A Hidden Gem Full Of Wineries, Activities, And Mesa Views
If you want a Western Colorado trip that mixes agricultural history with high-altitude fun, you might find what you're looking for on the world's largest flat-top mountain. Up here you'll find the town of Cedaredge, known as the "Southern Gateway to the Grand Mesa" for its spot on the mountain's south slope. If you're coming in from out of state, you'll likely fly into Denver International Airport, which is about a five hour drive away. The area gives you direct entry to the Grand Mesa through Colorado Highway 65, which is an iconic and scenic Colorado byway called the National Scenic Byway. From the town, your view has widespread southern views like the San Juan Mountains and the sculpted Black Canyons and starlit skies framing a dreamy Colorado gorge in Gunnison National Park.
A drive up this stunning Colorado scenic byway weaves through mighty mountain valleys and climbs through different ecological zones. You will find a plethora of overlooks on the way up like the Lands End Observatory. You can follow the West Elk Wine Trail to discover local vineyards like Stoney Mesa Winery, which is one of the oldest in the state. There's also Williams Cellars, which is run by a family with a long history of growing delicious Colorado fruit. Williams Cellars also has a tasting room and art gallery inside called The AppleShed. You can try hard ciders from Snow Capped Cider, made from apples grown in family-operated orchards.
Outdoor activity (like a lot of Colorado) is central to the area's foundation. You can play a round at the Cedaredge Golf Club, an 18-hole public course with fairways lined by trees (be sure to get your swing on-point). For a more strenuous day, you can hike the Crag Crest Trail, which is a National Recreation Trail that goes up the spine of the mesa. The 11-mile trail shows you views that can extend for miles across the stunning Western Colorado area.
More attractions and things to do in Cedaredge
To step back into the Old West, you can check out Pioneer Town, which is a reconstructed village from the 19th century that fills five acres. The museum's complex has more than 25 structures, and many of them are original buildings that were moved to create an old-timey streetscape. You can walk through a schoolhouse, a saloon, a working blacksmith shop, and an old jail. A main spot on the grounds is the set of three octagonal Bar-I grain silos, which were built between 1916 and 1917 and stand as landmarks in the town.
If your trip lines up with the first weekend of October, you're in for a treat with AppleFest, the longest-running festival in all of Delta County. It's a celebration of the local apple harvest that brings tons of people into the small town for a weekend full of fun. You can check out a classic car show, see an antique tractor display, and listen to live music. The park gets filled with local vendors selling arts, crafts, and food. You'll also find plenty of local orchards selling tasty fresh apples, pies, and cider.
Town Park is a nice spot in downtown with tennis and pickleball courts you can use. When winter hits, the Grand Mesa turns into a spot for cold-weather sports, with a large network of trails opening up for cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. If you're looking to go downhill skiing or snowboarding, you can head to Powderhorn Mountain Resort, which is about 32 miles north of town on the other side of the mesa. The area is also full of lakes, making it a great place for fishing in both the summer and winter (be sure to bundle up and wear sunscreen).
Where to eat and stay in Cedaredge
When it's time to eat, there are a few different spots in Cedaredge. You can get an American-style meal at Lost Mesa Grill, which is known for its craft burgers and steaks, and has a bar pouring local beers and wines. SIPS on Main is a wine and tapas bar that makes craft cocktails in one of the downtown buildings. If you want a more casual meal, Connie's Family Restaurant serves up homestyle country cooking for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can also grab fresh pastries, breads, and coffee at Sugar Mama's Bakeshop and Cafe.
Picking a place to stay is all part of the fun, and you'll find different kinds of spots to chill after a day of exploring the mesa. If you want a more personal stay, you can book a room at Maison de Terre. It's a bed and breakfast on the edge of town inside a cool, artisan-built adobe house. The rooms are made from local materials, and you get breakfast served each morning. If you're looking for a more standard hotel, The Cedaredge Lodge is a remodeled property right next to a beautiful creek. Another spot you can check out is the Stay Wise Inn. It has an indoor pool and a hot tub, plus they'll whip you up a made-to-order omelet as part of the breakfast available. If you're looking for something a bit more rustic, renting a cabin is a great move. You can try Kiser Creek Cabins, which are right near the base of the Grand Mesa and give you your own private spot with a kitchen and a porch to hang out on.