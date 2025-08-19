Between Providence And Worcester Is A Charming Suburb With A Historic Downtown And Dreamy Trails

Hopes were indeed high when the cornerstones were laid in this town 19 miles southeast of Worcester, Massachusetts and 24 miles north of Providence, Rhode Island — the underrated East Coast city with one of America's best little Italy neighborhoods. In fact, "hope" is in the name. Founded in 1842 as a Christian utopian community dedicated to temperance, abolition, non-violence, and women's rights, Hopedale, Massachusetts put its best foot forward, creating the textile foundations that later supported the Draper Corporation, then the country's biggest producer of cloth-making machines. Those days, however, are now long gone, and the massive mill that was the town's centerpiece has been mostly wiped off the landscape. Adjacent to the site and Hopedale Pond, the Little Red Shop Museum tells the story of the town, the mill, and the textile industry.

The downtown that grew up around the factory remains, standing as an attractive, safe, and family-friendly bedroom community for people working in the Boston area. It also contains more than 500 historically and architecturally distinct properties, earning recognition as a National Register Historic District. The Drapers were behind several of them, including the Romanesque 1886 Town Hall and the Gothic Revival 1898 Draper Memorial Church. Another is the Eben S. Draper Jr. Mansion, a red-brick, Tudor Revival estate from 1926. Other Hopedale architecture highlights include the 1870 W. W. Dutcher House in the French Second Empire style, the Renaissance Revival Hopedale Fire Station from 1915, and the 1904 Frank J. Dutcher House, which blends Shingle, Colonial Revival, and Queen Anne styles.