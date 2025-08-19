New York City's Oldest Restaurant Is A World-Famous Spot Where Washington And Hamilton Both Visited

One of New York City's oldest surviving structures that now operates a tavern dates to the Revolutionary War. Located in Lower Manhattan's Financial District, Fraunces Tavern occupies its original 1719building and stands among the towering skyscrapers of modern Wall Street. The tavern, situated on one of the oldest streets in New York, preserves a small colonial enclave amid the urban landscape. Favored by both George Washington and Alexander Hamilton, it has been going strong for more than 200 years and shows no signs of closing anytime soon.

Fraunces Tavern opened its doors in 1762 and quickly becoming a watering hole for Revolutionary War soldiers and generals. In 1783, George Washington hosted a farewell dinner there. A week before his duel that would end ultimately end his life, Hamilton also attended dinner at the tavern, along with Aaron Burr. Its menu has evolved over the centuries, but today, you can still visit the spot for dinner, drinks, and entertainment. Plus, hanging out there means you'll get to avoid the crowds headed to America's worst tourist trap uptown.

Today, Fraunces Tavern serves as a restaurant, bar, and museum. In addition to diners and tourists, school groups pass through the museum every day for educational purposes. The Fraunces Tavern Museum showcases Revolutionary-era history, including original furniture, antique collections, the Long Room where Washington's farewell dinner took place, a permanent exhibit on The Birch Trials, and rotating displays. It was even recognized as one of Time Out New York's top museums in New York City.