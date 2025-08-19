Sandwiched Between Zurich And Innsbruck Is A Fairytale Swiss Village With Hilly Green Pastures And A Unique Cheese

There's perhaps nowhere else in Europe that embodies the idea of a "country of contrasts" than Switzerland. This country is renowned for its high-security banks and efficient, timely public transportation; wooden-roofed villages are often passed by sleek trains, making Switzerland home to Europe's most scenic train rides. Switzerland also holds its heritage close, evidenced in the famous homegrown cheese, cows with bells, ancient woodworking traditions, traditional chalets, lost-in-time villages, and remote mountain meadows.

Within Switzerland, there's no place quite as authentic as the canton of Appenzell, in the northeast corner of the country. Appenzell is considered so "backwards" that locals joke you need to set your watch back a full decade when you cross its borders. While some of this grip on the past should probably lessen to be sure (women couldn't vote until the 1990s in cantonal elections, for example), it's also the best place in the country to witness age-old traditions that are still very much alive, and practiced just as they have been for centuries.

Thanks to its seasonal cattle processions, yodeling, ornate homes, cave-aged cheeses, open-air voting, and more, Appenzell — the canton and its eponymous village — does seem like it belongs in a fairytale. What's more, surrounded by bucolic green pastures and the iconic Alps, Appenzell provides more than just history and tradition, but is a veritable Alpine playground. No one does tradition paired with nature like the Swiss, and no one else in Switzerland does it quite like they do in Appenzellerland.