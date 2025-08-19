Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Hotel Hair Dryers

It's a given that when traveling, you have to sacrifice some of the comforts and conveniences of home, not only because you might be staying in unfamiliar places, but also simply because you don't want to carry everything around. Packing is a juggling act — you want to pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible while having all the essentials. Naturally, climate-appropriate clothes and toiletries are things that always belong in your suitcase. A hair dryer, on the other hand, is something you may not have thought to bring. When you're staying at a hotel, it's easy to rely on the hotel's bathroom amenities, including a hair dryer. But hotel hair dryers are one of the most overlooked culprits carrying potentially harmful germs.

An experiment by ABC News tested out nine hotels in Los Angeles by having an undercover microbiologist check in to each accommodation and conduct germ tests on various items. The bathrooms of six of the hotels had concerningly high levels of germs, and while you might expect that tourists should avoid taking baths at hotels, the hair dryers were a particularly germ-ridden item. The hotels investigated ranged across price levels, too, so it's not necessarily a matter of luxury status. Room cleaners target the obvious — hotel toilets, in fact, had about the same amount of germs as those in the average home — but things like hair dryers might get overlooked more often. As a result, they become "breeding grounds for bacteria and fungi," as trichologist Jacqui McIntosh put it in The Mirror. She added, "When these pesky microorganisms find their way onto your hair and scalp, they can spark infections and irritations."