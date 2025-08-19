This European Airport Was Named The Most Family-Friendly In The World And Here's Why

Not all airports are created equal. Some airports cater to adrenaline junkies, such as those with the world's scariest airport runways that might make you second-guess your destination. Other airports somehow manage to put lesser-known destinations on the map, like New Hampshire's underrated regional airport championing New England beers. When it comes to the best airport in the world for families, a 2025 study by iCandy has revealed there's one that tops all the rest. According to the stroller company's Little Flyers Index, Menorca Airport in Spain is the world's best family-friendly airport.

Menorca Airport topped iCandy's list, scoring an impressive 95 out of a possible 100 points. Located on the alluring island of Menorca in the Mediterranean Sea, this Spanish airport earned its high score and No. 1 ranking thanks to its four play areas, three nursing rooms, eight restaurants and cafes, and low passenger footfall. The children's play areas include a soft-play room before the security checks, hopscotch and video games in the main terminal, play spaces by the departure gates, and gated areas around baggage reclaim for arrivals, including a slide.

The range of entertainment for little ones has already won over parents traveling to or from the island. "I am thrilled with the service offered by the airport. My children can stay entertained while we wait for our flight. It makes the whole experience so much more pleasant for us all," Ana, a traveling mother, was quoted as saying by International Kids Concepts. When families get hungry after all that play, they can choose from a variety of food options, from sweet snacks at MMM and baked goods at Pannus to gourmet sandwiches at Enrique Tomás and authentic Spanish tapas and wine at Taberna Volapié.