This European Airport Was Named The Most Family-Friendly In The World And Here's Why
Not all airports are created equal. Some airports cater to adrenaline junkies, such as those with the world's scariest airport runways that might make you second-guess your destination. Other airports somehow manage to put lesser-known destinations on the map, like New Hampshire's underrated regional airport championing New England beers. When it comes to the best airport in the world for families, a 2025 study by iCandy has revealed there's one that tops all the rest. According to the stroller company's Little Flyers Index, Menorca Airport in Spain is the world's best family-friendly airport.
Menorca Airport topped iCandy's list, scoring an impressive 95 out of a possible 100 points. Located on the alluring island of Menorca in the Mediterranean Sea, this Spanish airport earned its high score and No. 1 ranking thanks to its four play areas, three nursing rooms, eight restaurants and cafes, and low passenger footfall. The children's play areas include a soft-play room before the security checks, hopscotch and video games in the main terminal, play spaces by the departure gates, and gated areas around baggage reclaim for arrivals, including a slide.
The range of entertainment for little ones has already won over parents traveling to or from the island. "I am thrilled with the service offered by the airport. My children can stay entertained while we wait for our flight. It makes the whole experience so much more pleasant for us all," Ana, a traveling mother, was quoted as saying by International Kids Concepts. When families get hungry after all that play, they can choose from a variety of food options, from sweet snacks at MMM and baked goods at Pannus to gourmet sandwiches at Enrique Tomás and authentic Spanish tapas and wine at Taberna Volapié.
How Menorca Airport became the best for families
iCandy determined its Little Flyers Index by looking at more than 100 international airports around the world based on strict family-friendly criteria. These criteria focused on things parents are known to find useful when navigating airports with children. How an airport scored overall came down to its number of restaurants, play areas, and nursing rooms, as well as its stroller rental amenities, family security lines, and annual passenger numbers. While Menorca Airport lost points due to not having any pram rentals or family-friendly security options, it more than made up for it with its other benefits.
Based on iCandy's official score sheet, it looks like Menorca Airport's low passenger numbers contributed greatly to its top score. The airport receives just over 1 million passengers annually, which makes it a lot easier and calmer for parents to navigate compared to busier hubs. The next-best airports for families — Riga International Airport and Warsaw Chopin Airport — have more restaurants and nursing rooms, as well as pram rentals and family-friendly security. However, Riga International has over six times the number of annual passengers, while Warsaw Chopin has almost 21 times the number of passengers of Menorca. These airports scored 75.83 and 74.02 points, respectively — around 20 fewer points than first-placed Menorca Airport.
iCandy's list of the top 50 family-friendly airports also included international hubs within the U.S. and Canada. Montreal-Trudeau International Airport was found to be the most family-friendly airport in North America and fourth in the world. This lovely Southern airport was ranked the most family-friendly in America, beating out airports in California, South Carolina, and New York. It's always great to see lists like the Little Flyers Index promoting airports trying to make travel more enjoyable for families, and it's a rewarding experience for everyone when you can reduce unnecessary hassle on travel day.