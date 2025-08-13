The Countries That Travel By Plane The Most Have Been Revealed (And It's No Surprise America Made The Top 5)

Airports in the United States often have personality. San Francisco International Airport, for instance, is one of the best airports in America for live music, thanks to its monthly live music series and museum featuring local student art. Miami International Airport, meanwhile, lessens travel stresses with the airport trend of having yoga rooms and even therapy dogs. And some passengers gush over the LED-lit McNamara Light Tunnel at Michigan's Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, one North America's best. No doubt, these novel touches likely stood out at airports among the busiest in the world last year.

According to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) World Air Transport Statistics Report, the U.S. retained its position as the world's largest aviation market in 2024, with 876 million passengers — driven largely by domestic travel — a 5.2% increase over the year prior. What may surprise you is that India, the world's most populous nation and roughly four times bigger than the U.S., ranked fifth, with only 221 million passengers. Trailing the U.S. was China in second place, with 741 million passengers. The U.K. and Spain rounded out third and fourth places, with 261 million and 241 million passengers, respectively.

As for where people flew, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the world's busiest routes. The 75‑minute flight between Jeju and Seoul handled 13.2 million passengers in 2024. In comparison, North America's most popular route was the bicoastal flight between New York's JFK and Los Angeles, with 2.2 million passengers. The Boeing 737 remained the aircraft of choice globally, logging 10 million flights in 2024. It continues to be best-selling airliner ever – not to be confused with the 737 Max, which has faced scrutiny in recent years following crashes and a mid‑flight door‑plug failure.