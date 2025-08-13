The Countries That Travel By Plane The Most Have Been Revealed (And It's No Surprise America Made The Top 5)
Airports in the United States often have personality. San Francisco International Airport, for instance, is one of the best airports in America for live music, thanks to its monthly live music series and museum featuring local student art. Miami International Airport, meanwhile, lessens travel stresses with the airport trend of having yoga rooms and even therapy dogs. And some passengers gush over the LED-lit McNamara Light Tunnel at Michigan's Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, one North America's best. No doubt, these novel touches likely stood out at airports among the busiest in the world last year.
According to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) World Air Transport Statistics Report, the U.S. retained its position as the world's largest aviation market in 2024, with 876 million passengers — driven largely by domestic travel — a 5.2% increase over the year prior. What may surprise you is that India, the world's most populous nation and roughly four times bigger than the U.S., ranked fifth, with only 221 million passengers. Trailing the U.S. was China in second place, with 741 million passengers. The U.K. and Spain rounded out third and fourth places, with 261 million and 241 million passengers, respectively.
As for where people flew, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the world's busiest routes. The 75‑minute flight between Jeju and Seoul handled 13.2 million passengers in 2024. In comparison, North America's most popular route was the bicoastal flight between New York's JFK and Los Angeles, with 2.2 million passengers. The Boeing 737 remained the aircraft of choice globally, logging 10 million flights in 2024. It continues to be best-selling airliner ever – not to be confused with the 737 Max, which has faced scrutiny in recent years following crashes and a mid‑flight door‑plug failure.
U.S. travel is indeed on the rise
Of course, the country founded on visions of wanderlust is the global leader in flying. There is no shortage of vibrant destinations to visit in the U.S. with Boston, Washington, D.C., New York, and New Orleans given top honors by travel expert Rick Steves as some of the best cities for tourists. With world-class cuisine, iconic museums, historical sites, and thriving arts and music scenes, these high-energy cities beckon visitors again and again.
These days, who isn't taking an epic vacation? Solo female travel is on the rise with women heading to places like San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Savannah, Georgia; and Maui. Remote work options have fueled "workcations" or "quiet vacations" and hotels are adapting with dedicated work spaces, flexible booking options, and upgraded in-room technology. Gen Z is hitting the skies, often inspired by TikTok. And, luxury travel is on the cusp of a boom, projected to grow from about $241 billion in 2023 to $440 billion by 2032, per Travel and Tour World. The U.S. remains a hub for upscale resorts, with the Hamptons in New York and Aspen, Colorado seeing an surge in bookings.
IATA data align with the rise in premium travel: Premium class — both business and first — growth in North America rose 9.8% to 16.8 million passengers, while economy class grew 5.9% to 171.7 million. Looking ahead, expect to see more interest in wellness-focused travel, with spas like Canyon Ranch Lenox in Massachusetts offering genetic testing alongside luxurious treatments – and a shift toward slow travel, such as extended stays at dude ranches.