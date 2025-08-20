Colorado's 'Richest Square Mile On Earth' Is A Historic Victorian Mountain Town Brimming With Antiques

One of the most remarkable things about Colorado's Front Range is how, in one minute, you can be in the center of Denver or Boulder and then, with a short drive, be heading through the mountains as if transported to a completely different world. For example, Estes Park, only an hour from bustling Fort Collins, thrives as a storybook escape with roaming elk and majestic views. Black Hawk, less than an hour from downtown Denver, is Colorado's answer to Las Vegas where gambling is legal. Nestled next to Black Hawk is Central City, an unmissable town steeped in history and easily reached via Interstate 70.

Just before Idaho Springs — a walkable town well worth a stop in its own right for hot springs, brews, and Victorian charm — exit onto Central City Parkway, also known as Casino Parkway. Central City is one of three gold rush towns, including Black Hawk and Cripple Creek, that have transformed into gaming hubs chock full of card tables and slot machines. Where Black Hawk's modern casino-hotels rise high above the valley, Central City celebrates its rich architectural heritage with many casinos housed in century-old brick buildings downtown.

Following a fire in 1874 that destroyed most of Central City's original timber buildings, the gold-rich residents rebuilt dozens of the structures using brick. Today, the community boasts one of the best-preserved 19th century mining towns in the country. Known as the "Richest Square Mile on Earth" thanks to a gold boom in the mid-1800s, Central City was Colorado's largest city and commercial center for a few years during the 1860s.