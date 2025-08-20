Colorado's 'Richest Square Mile On Earth' Is A Historic Victorian Mountain Town Brimming With Antiques
One of the most remarkable things about Colorado's Front Range is how, in one minute, you can be in the center of Denver or Boulder and then, with a short drive, be heading through the mountains as if transported to a completely different world. For example, Estes Park, only an hour from bustling Fort Collins, thrives as a storybook escape with roaming elk and majestic views. Black Hawk, less than an hour from downtown Denver, is Colorado's answer to Las Vegas where gambling is legal. Nestled next to Black Hawk is Central City, an unmissable town steeped in history and easily reached via Interstate 70.
Just before Idaho Springs — a walkable town well worth a stop in its own right for hot springs, brews, and Victorian charm — exit onto Central City Parkway, also known as Casino Parkway. Central City is one of three gold rush towns, including Black Hawk and Cripple Creek, that have transformed into gaming hubs chock full of card tables and slot machines. Where Black Hawk's modern casino-hotels rise high above the valley, Central City celebrates its rich architectural heritage with many casinos housed in century-old brick buildings downtown.
Following a fire in 1874 that destroyed most of Central City's original timber buildings, the gold-rich residents rebuilt dozens of the structures using brick. Today, the community boasts one of the best-preserved 19th century mining towns in the country. Known as the "Richest Square Mile on Earth" thanks to a gold boom in the mid-1800s, Central City was Colorado's largest city and commercial center for a few years during the 1860s.
Explore a remarkably preserved 19th-century mining town
One of the most scenic lodging options in town is the Denver West/Central City KOA Holiday, which sits at an elevation of nearly 8,500 feet. With numerous RV sites, cabins, and woodsy tent pads — along with premium spots that offer unparalleled views of Central City in the valley below — it's just about a 5-minute drive down the mountain to Central City. Of course, with a number of casinos come plenty of hotel options, too, so if you plan to hunker down at the slots, check into Century Casino & Hotel or, for something with more local character, rent a former 19th century hospital for a comfortable and historical stay.
If you're looking for a bit of history to take home, don't miss Central City's historic and charming Main Street, where Hawley Mercantile features four floors of antiques, local art, jewelry, and sports memorabilia. Also on Main Street, stop into Dutch Central, also known as Dutch's Central City Trading Post, which specializes in antique clocks, decor, instruments, and more. Golden Rose Antiques and Collectibles, located on Eureka Street for nearly two decades, also brims with antiques and unique finds. The shop announced in 2025 that it will be moving, with a new location and move date yet to be determined as of this writing. In nearby Idaho Springs, don't miss Annie's Gold Antiques and Collectibles.
Wander through gold rush history in Central City
Once you've shopped until you're ready to drop, stop into the recently opened Monte Lobo for tacos and tequila drinks that folks in town are already talking about. Stella's Cafe at the Bonanza Casino offers comfort food favorites, or you can stop in for a drink at the Old Gold Coin Saloon in the Easy Street Casino, which was built in 1897 and retains much of its original character, including the original bar. And whether you have your sights on a culinary souvenir or a snack, don't miss Dory Dozens Delights, a funky farm shop selling fresh duck eggs, homemade jams, honey, and locally made gifts.
One of Central City's most impressive and underrated attractions takes you just outside town, near the abandoned Boodle Mill — not open to the public but visible from the road — and a series of eerie, beautiful ghost town cemeteries. Central City Cemetery and Knights of Pythias Cemetery are situated in an aspen grove, which you can explore along narrow paths that wind through the trees and among numerous tombstones. Used at the turn of the 20th century, most of the area's now-permanent residents were miners, along with their families. Across the road, meadows of swaying grasses are home to the Catholic Cemetery, Red Men Lodge Cemetery, and the precisely named Rocky Mountain Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge No. 2 Cemetery. It's well worth a wander to read the inscriptions on the stones and watch the weather change amid the stunning surrounding mountains.