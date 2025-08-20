Indiana's 'Friendly City' Is A Historic Suburb With Festivals, Nature Trails, And Famed Distillery

Midwesterners are generally perceived to be — and often pride themselves on being — pretty genial folk. "Midwest nice," a cultural stereotype across middle-American states, is a brand of polite friendliness that goes out of its way to be accommodating and nonconfrontational (also co-opted by Minnesota as "Minnesota nice"). One Midwestern city known as the "Friendly City" claims the corner on niceties, and it's not in Minnesota — it's in Indiana. Lebanon, just 28 miles northwest of Indianapolis and 155 miles from Chicago, is a small city blending historical charm with family-friendly amenities.

There's no doubt Indiana can be a great place to raise kids: Indianapolis boasts one of the top five children's museums in America, and the state is dotted with small, peaceful towns like Fishers, one of America's safest and most affordable family destinations, just 32 miles east. With Lebanon's proximity to major metro areas, its walkable downtown, lively festivals, acres of parks, jailhouse-turned-distillery, and many trails, it's easy to see why the city has grown rapidly, attracting people seeking a neighborly feel. It's also only 79 miles north of Bloomington, Indiana's renowned university city filled with art, culture, and wineries, a scenic gateway to the state.

"Lebanon" comes from local hickory trees that reminded early settlers of the biblical Cedars of Lebanon. Established in 1830 as the seat of Boone County — named for Daniel Boone — the city built a courthouse in 1839 which was rebuilt twice, with the final version completed around 1911 in Classic Revival style. Its massive limestone columns and stained-glass dome — Indiana's second-largest — are standout features. Inside are eight rare, Hahl pneumatically calibrated clocks — now obsolete, air-powered mechanisms that were an early alternative to electric timekeeping. The courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places and remains a downtown cornerstone.