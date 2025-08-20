One Of New England's Tallest Waterfalls Is An Epic Swimming Hole With Stunning Natural Pools
New England and epic waterfalls go hand in hand. From Maine's popular Smalls Falls with its colorful gorge and serene swimming to Vermont's idyllic collection of waterfalls at the Thunder Brook Falls Trail, the area is no stranger to inviting and refreshing bodies of water. The tallest waterfall in Maine, Moxie Falls, sits at a whopping 90 feet high. One of the best parts about this beautiful waterfall area is that it is idyllic no matter what time of year you visit.
There is some debate over where Moxie Falls derives its name. Some people believe it got its name from the iconic Maine pop, Moxie Soda. However, other theories suggest that the word "moxie" is a translation of the Algonquin word for "dark water" or "medicine," as these are the Indigenous people who once inhabited the area.
If you fancy a visit to Moxie Falls, you'll be glad to learn that the journey to these gorgeous cascades is a relatively easy one. It's around a two-mile hike that starts very flat, then takes you over a series of footbridges to guide you over the wetland. Eventually, you will start to descend to Moxie Falls, and you'll certainly hear it before you see it, especially if there has been recent rain. Finally, when you arrive, there are several wooden platforms where you can stand to behold the beauty before you. The gentle nature of this hike also makes it a great activity for kids.
Getting to Moxie Falls' swimming holes
To really embrace the natural beauty of Moxie Falls, you have to go for a swim in one of the various pools. Something unique about this location is that you can go for a dip (or a cannonball) in the pools both above and below the falls. You'll find the lower swimming hole about 100 feet from the main waterfall, while the upper sits just above the main plunge.
These natural pools are a perfect way to cool off during the summer. Those partial to whitewater rafting might be familiar with the area, as the crashing water of these epic cascades falls into the Kennebec River Gorge, a popular whitewater rafting destination. Parking for Moxie Falls is clearly marked on the left side of Lake Moxie Road. The parking lot will be the starting point for your nearly two-mile out-and-back trail to Moxie Falls. Despite its remote location, Moxie Falls is very popular, especially during the summer months and on the weekends. So, it might be worth considering a mid-week trip or heading down super early to beat the traffic. This way, you can secure a good spot to relax and enjoy the refreshing cascades.
If you have a furry friend who might enjoy your New England road trip, then you'll be happy to hear that pets are permitted and that there are no fees for pet entry. With this welcoming energy and unmissable vistas, Moxie Falls has much more to offer than just its record-breaking height. And sitting only two hours and 30 minutes from Maine's biggest city with waterfront fun, this waterfall certainly deserves to be a stop on your next New England adventure.