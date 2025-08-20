One Of New England's Tallest Waterfalls Is An Epic Swimming Hole With Stunning Natural Pools

New England and epic waterfalls go hand in hand. From Maine's popular Smalls Falls with its colorful gorge and serene swimming to Vermont's idyllic collection of waterfalls at the Thunder Brook Falls Trail, the area is no stranger to inviting and refreshing bodies of water. The tallest waterfall in Maine, Moxie Falls, sits at a whopping 90 feet high. One of the best parts about this beautiful waterfall area is that it is idyllic no matter what time of year you visit.

There is some debate over where Moxie Falls derives its name. Some people believe it got its name from the iconic Maine pop, Moxie Soda. However, other theories suggest that the word "moxie" is a translation of the Algonquin word for "dark water" or "medicine," as these are the Indigenous people who once inhabited the area.

If you fancy a visit to Moxie Falls, you'll be glad to learn that the journey to these gorgeous cascades is a relatively easy one. It's around a two-mile hike that starts very flat, then takes you over a series of footbridges to guide you over the wetland. Eventually, you will start to descend to Moxie Falls, and you'll certainly hear it before you see it, especially if there has been recent rain. Finally, when you arrive, there are several wooden platforms where you can stand to behold the beauty before you. The gentle nature of this hike also makes it a great activity for kids.