Situated Between Atlanta And Savannah Is Georgia's Sleepy City With Shopping And Haunting Civil War Ruins

Georgia has quite a few hip, unique, underrated cities, such as Lilburn, where you can escape crowds. But located about 95 miles from Atlanta and 165 miles from Savannah lies the sleepy little town of Milledgeville, known for its quaint antique shops and dark history. It was once the state capital until it was relocated after the Civil War. As Union soldiers tore across Georgia, many cities were burned and left in ruins, but Milledgeville was not completely destroyed. Those looking for a bit of history can visit the Old Governor's Mansion, where Civil War-era governors lived from 1838 to 1868, and tour historic cemeteries like Memory Hill and Cedar Lane where Confederate and Union soldiers rest to this day.

First-time travelers to the town can stop by the Milledgeville Visitor Information Center to get some tips on nearby places of interest to explore, or take one of the Historic Trolley Tours available for comfortable sightseeing. These excursions depart from the visitor center on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 10 a.m. and are an hour long. Tickets are $15 per person at the time of this writing.

If you are a fan of fiction, stop by and visit the Flannery O'Connor Room. It's a small space at the local library at Georgia College, but a thoughtful tribute to the writer of "Wise Blood," where folks can appreciate her paintings, cartoons, and other lesser-known works. O'Connor admirers can also stop at the Andalusia Farm to see the author's famous home, where she lived from 1951 to 1964, and tour the museum inside before visiting the surrounding property. Tickets are $7, with discounts available for students and seniors. Andalusia Farm is family-friendly, open year-round, and kids under 6 years of age get in free.