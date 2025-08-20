Situated Between Atlanta And Savannah Is Georgia's Sleepy City With Shopping And Haunting Civil War Ruins
Georgia has quite a few hip, unique, underrated cities, such as Lilburn, where you can escape crowds. But located about 95 miles from Atlanta and 165 miles from Savannah lies the sleepy little town of Milledgeville, known for its quaint antique shops and dark history. It was once the state capital until it was relocated after the Civil War. As Union soldiers tore across Georgia, many cities were burned and left in ruins, but Milledgeville was not completely destroyed. Those looking for a bit of history can visit the Old Governor's Mansion, where Civil War-era governors lived from 1838 to 1868, and tour historic cemeteries like Memory Hill and Cedar Lane where Confederate and Union soldiers rest to this day.
First-time travelers to the town can stop by the Milledgeville Visitor Information Center to get some tips on nearby places of interest to explore, or take one of the Historic Trolley Tours available for comfortable sightseeing. These excursions depart from the visitor center on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 10 a.m. and are an hour long. Tickets are $15 per person at the time of this writing.
If you are a fan of fiction, stop by and visit the Flannery O'Connor Room. It's a small space at the local library at Georgia College, but a thoughtful tribute to the writer of "Wise Blood," where folks can appreciate her paintings, cartoons, and other lesser-known works. O'Connor admirers can also stop at the Andalusia Farm to see the author's famous home, where she lived from 1951 to 1964, and tour the museum inside before visiting the surrounding property. Tickets are $7, with discounts available for students and seniors. Andalusia Farm is family-friendly, open year-round, and kids under 6 years of age get in free.
Enjoy souvenir shopping and historical haunts
As you make your way around Milledgeville, make sure to check out unique stores like Auntie Bellum Antiques, Southern Roots, and the French Vill'Edge, little boutique shops that exude the essence of this small Southern town. Here you can find vintage treasures, retro outfits, and one-of-a-kind jewelry for yourself or for souvenirs, or simply walk around and window-shop to pass the time.
After strolling through Milledgeville's downtown shopping establishments and working up an appetite, satisfy your hunger at delectable local restaurants like The Brick, Velvet Elvis, or Amici Cafe. If you prefer more international flavors, try Kai Thai, Bollywood Tacos, or Metropolis Cafe, where you can enjoy cuisine from other parts of the world. While Savannah may be famous for being Georgia's oldest city and a walkable gem with lush gardens and Southern food, Milledgeville isn't too far behind with its delicious eats and beautiful scenery.
Like any respectable antebellum town, Milly, as it is affectionately referred to by the locals, has its own share of ghost stories and spooky lore. There are anecdotes of murderous ghosts haunting the local cemeteries, and residents have been rumored to have had ghostly encounters all over. One disturbing tale recounts how a man entombed himself where his wife and child were buried after falling ill to typhoid fever right before taking his own life, and another describes the story of a famous bank robber, Bill Miner, who still haunts the town. Ghost hunters can easily drive around and find the various locations where spirits are supposedly floating free by plugging in the various spooky spots and creating a personal self-guided ghost tour.
A quaint antebellum town with a tainted history
Even if you aren't into scaring yourself, these lovely sites are definitely worth a visit. Rose Hill is a gorgeous 100-acre property where the ghost of Emma Tucker Sibley is said to still roam about the grounds and interact with the guests. Today, it's open to visitors as the Lockerly Arboretum, where they can tour its beautiful gardens filled with trees, shrubs, and wildflowers. The Tate House is another ghostly home full of death and tragedy, where loud noises and strange apparitions have been reported throughout the years. Although currently a private residence, curious visitors can catch a glimpse of this infamous house on 201 North Jefferson Street.
Those who do enjoy searching for spooky ghost tours across America, however, will enjoy visiting the old Central State Hospital, the town's infamous mental asylum. The hospital engaged in questionable ethical practices that were borderline barbaric, like shock therapy and lobotomies, and patients ranged from the certifiably mentally ill to individuals who just didn't fit into society. Staff have reported voices and footsteps at this former mental hospital, and it is considered one of Milly's most haunted sites. The hospital was established in 1837 as the Georgia Lunatic Asylum, but later changed its name to a more politically correct moniker.
While there are no official haunted houses or hotels to stay at, Milly has a good selection of hospitable hotels in town, from the usual Hampton Inn, La Quinta, and Holiday Inn stays, to cuter establishments like Southern Cross Ranch Bed & Breakfast, The Inn on North Jefferson, and Antebellum Inn. If you are looking for a taste of the Old South and some spooky adventures, look no further than this out-of-the-way jewel.