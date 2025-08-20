This Hand-Built Coastal Hotel In Mexico Has Sunset Yoga, A Mezcal Bar, And A Villa Shaped Like A Pentagon

There's something magical about the beaches in Mexico with sand glistening under warm sunshine and the sound of waves hitting the shoreline. Oaxaca is a must-visit for anyone looking for an off-the-grid experience next to the sea (here are the best things to do in this southern Mexican state). La Valise Mazunte is a boutique hotel with a pentagon-shaped villa that has breathtaking views in the middle of the jungle. The architecture itself is a work of art as each stone, beam, and wall was shaped by hand with an open-air concept. This coastal hotel brings a sense of effortless elegance with six unique suites. Every space offers never ending views and its very own infinity pool.

When it comes to things to do, gourmet dining and sunset yoga come together in harmony at La Valise Mazunte. Guests can savor Oaxacan flavors by the ocean then unwind at golden hour yoga. From mezcal cocktails to soul cleansing ceremonies, this hotel is sure to nourish your body and spirit. Beyond the hotel's walls, explore the surrounding towns. Mazunte and San Agustinillo offer unique experiences where visitors can connect with nature, roam the beaches, and explore small restaurants and shops.