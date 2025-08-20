This Hand-Built Coastal Hotel In Mexico Has Sunset Yoga, A Mezcal Bar, And A Villa Shaped Like A Pentagon
There's something magical about the beaches in Mexico with sand glistening under warm sunshine and the sound of waves hitting the shoreline. Oaxaca is a must-visit for anyone looking for an off-the-grid experience next to the sea (here are the best things to do in this southern Mexican state). La Valise Mazunte is a boutique hotel with a pentagon-shaped villa that has breathtaking views in the middle of the jungle. The architecture itself is a work of art as each stone, beam, and wall was shaped by hand with an open-air concept. This coastal hotel brings a sense of effortless elegance with six unique suites. Every space offers never ending views and its very own infinity pool.
When it comes to things to do, gourmet dining and sunset yoga come together in harmony at La Valise Mazunte. Guests can savor Oaxacan flavors by the ocean then unwind at golden hour yoga. From mezcal cocktails to soul cleansing ceremonies, this hotel is sure to nourish your body and spirit. Beyond the hotel's walls, explore the surrounding towns. Mazunte and San Agustinillo offer unique experiences where visitors can connect with nature, roam the beaches, and explore small restaurants and shops.
Things to do at La Valise Mazunte
This dreamy villa offers a fine-dining experience focused on the surrounding culture of Oaxaca. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast at the property's restaurant set in an intimate terrace dining environment. For lunch and dinner enjoy homemade guacamole, mole, and shrimp ceviche. Beyond having a culinary experience, guests can look forward to cliffside yoga during sunset, private beach access, and ancient temazcal ceremonies, a traditional Mayan practice that uses heat and a sauna-like atmosphere to promote spiritual healing.
The design and location of the resort invite guests to lose themselves in all nature has to offer. "La Valise is a truly special place. It offers privacy and immersion in nature without ever sacrificing comfort. Our villa, perched above the Pacific, gave us the feeling of complete seclusion, as did the hotel's private beach," said a previous guest in a Tripadvisor review.
Exploring the nearby towns of Oaxaca
For decades, Oaxaca has been known for its less-crowded sandy shores. Mazunte, known as one of Mexico's 16 best towns with magical qualities, is a must-visit for eco-conscious cafes, boutiques, and holistic healing. If traveling by plane, fly into Bahías de Huatulco International Airport (HUX) then take an hour-or-so taxi ride to Mazunte. At the time of writing, a taxi from the airport to Mazunte costs around $2 to $3.
Take a taxi or tour bus 10 minutes east from La Valise Mazunte and you'll find San Agustinillo, a coastal fishing village. It offers a soul-soothing experience without the touristy feel of other coastal towns. Its calm beaches make it a nice place for families or couples looking for a relaxing day. Plus, this enchanting destination is a surfer's paradise where the golden sand meets crashing waves.
Also, just a 30 minute drive from La Valise Mazunte is Escobilla Sanctuary on Escobilla Beach. This spot is a well-known destination for eco-tourism lovers. Here tourists can connect with wildlife and have the rare opportunity to watch baby turtles scamper across the sand into the sea. "What this place does in terms of caring for turtles is inspiring, and being able to participate in it was the best! It is a tender and exciting experience," said one traveler on Tripadvisor.