The Best Things To Do In Oaxaca, Mexico: A Beginner's Guide

For an abundance of culture and history, beautiful landscapes, museums and cultural institutions, not to mention absolutely amazing food, there are few places that deliver more than Oaxaca. Oaxaca, located in southern Mexico, is a truly magical destination, with something to suit every kind of traveler, from the outdoors lover to the foodie to the art buff. "It's genuinely my favourite place in the world," said one Redditor. Although many prospective Mexico vacationers often flock to resort towns like Tulum or Cancun, culture seekers would be remiss not to include Oaxaca as a stop on their Mexico itineraries.

Cautious travelers can also rest assured that it's one of the safest destinations in Mexico, perfect for a stress-free vacation. While many of these recommendations are focused on the capital city Oaxaca, officially known as Oaxaca de Juárez, a handful are located throughout the state. We used our own personal experience to compile these recommendations, while also using the experiences of other travelers to verify and round out our selections.