The Best Things To Do In Oaxaca, Mexico: A Beginner's Guide
For an abundance of culture and history, beautiful landscapes, museums and cultural institutions, not to mention absolutely amazing food, there are few places that deliver more than Oaxaca. Oaxaca, located in southern Mexico, is a truly magical destination, with something to suit every kind of traveler, from the outdoors lover to the foodie to the art buff. "It's genuinely my favourite place in the world," said one Redditor. Although many prospective Mexico vacationers often flock to resort towns like Tulum or Cancun, culture seekers would be remiss not to include Oaxaca as a stop on their Mexico itineraries.
Cautious travelers can also rest assured that it's one of the safest destinations in Mexico, perfect for a stress-free vacation. While many of these recommendations are focused on the capital city Oaxaca, officially known as Oaxaca de Juárez, a handful are located throughout the state. We used our own personal experience to compile these recommendations, while also using the experiences of other travelers to verify and round out our selections.
Zócalo and Historic Center
Exploring the streets of this vibrant city is an absolute must during a first trip to Oaxaca. The area is very walkable and ideal for simply wandering around. The Zócalo, or the main square, and along the Alameda plaza, is often filled with street musicians and vendors, are both optimal places for relaxing or people-watching. Depending on when you visit, it's also often the site of festivals and performances.
Throughout the historic center, you can find charm on every corner, from its wide array of historic buildings, local shops, restaurants and cafes, and more. Oaxaca is brimming with art and color, which visitors will immediately see from the many picturesque buildings and abundant street art. There are lots of local galleries as well, with highlights including Voces de Copal to see alebrijes, wooden folk art carvings, and Centro Fotográfico Manuel Álvarez Bravo, for photography exhibits.
Templo de Santo Domingo
At the heart of Downtown Oaxaca City is perhaps its most famous site, Templo de Santo Domingo. This is Oaxaca City's main church, which was constructed between 1570 and 1608 as part of the city's Dominican monastery, and built on the site of a former Zapotec temple. Constructed as a symbol of Spain and the Catholic church's power and wealth, today, it's one of Oaxaca's most visited tourist attractions, and for good reason. Not only is it filled with intriguing history, but the church is a stunning example of New Spain Baroque architecture. The inside, however, makes it particularly special, as it's decked out in golden designs along with murals and frescoes.
"Stunning beauty in an absolutely amazing city," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor. "The architecture and especially the interior is world class." The church is free to visit.
Museo de las Culturas
When visiting the Templo de Santo Domingo, don't skip a visit to the Museum of Cultures, which is connected to the convent. It first opened as a museum in 1831, and currently has 14 permanent exhibition halls filled with archaeological, historical and ethnographic gems, along with temporary exhibitions. Its collection is truly in-depth, and features pre-Hispanic artifacts, some of which date back to as early as 10,000 B.C.E. It extensively covers pre-colonization, during colonization, and up to today, also including objects highlighting Oaxacan culture. Among its most notable highlights include artifacts from Monte Albán, an archaeological site in Oaxaca that was inhabited by Olmecs, Zapotecs and Mixtecs over 1,500 years. There's also an impressive collection of 30,000 books, some of which are over 500 years old. Plan to spend at least a couple hours here exploring all that the museum has to offer.
Museo de las Culturas is "a must-see stop in Oaxaca," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
The Botanical Garden
The Templo de Santo Domingo somehow packs three destinations in one. As the state with the largest number of plant species, hundreds of plants all native to the state of Oaxaca live in the garden, which is on of the grounds of the convent and once served as an orchard for the Dominican friars. Some of the garden's plants, which were first planted in 1998, even have cultural and historic significance, and have been used for everything from food, to fibers, to medicines, and dyes over time. The garden plays a prominent role in the city's cultural fabric, and closely collaborates with other local museums and institutions, participating in research, education, and conservation work as well.
A visit to the botanical garden requires a separate admission ticket and is only available to visit as part of a guided tour.If you're not up for a tour, you can get lots of garden views from throughout the convent and Museum of Culture, however.
Hierve El Agua
For some absolutely gorgeous nature and a bucket-list experience, head just an hour-and-a-half outside of Oaxaca City to Hierve El Agua, a unique rock formation that looks like a frozen waterfall. From the icicle-like stalactite formations, to the multi-colored mineral pools, Hierve El Agua is a true natural wonder. While here, go swimming in the hidden caves and hike through the area to experience even more of the surrounding views (so you'll want to wear comfortable shoes).
"This really shouldn't be missed," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor. "The views are unbelievable and you're going to want to go for a swim." Going with a tour company is the easiest way to get to Hierve El Agua. If possible, try to get to Hierve El Agua in the morning, before the crowds hit. Many tours will add a stop at Mitla, less than an hour away and known for its Teotitlan ruins, the widest tree in the world, and mezcal tastings.
Try mezcal
While Mexico as a whole is associated with tequila, Oaxaca is known for mezcal. In case you're unfamiliar, technically, all tequila is just a certain type of mezcal, which is just a spirit made from agave. While tequila is made of a specific kind of agave in five different states, mezcal can be made from a larger range of agave in nine different Mexican states. Like tequila, mezcal can be categorized by age, but unlike tequila, mezcal has a distinct smoky flavor. When made in the traditional way, agave is roasted in underground pits, resulting in its strong flavor.
While some consider the agave grown in Oaxaca the best-tasting, it's also just extremely culturally significant in the region. In the past, it was used medicinally, and today, it's maintained its historic and spiritual importance. Since mezcal is typically made in smaller quantities with traditional methods (unlike tequila, which is more commonly mass-produced), local family-run businesses have been producing mezcal for generations. Since some agave plants take close to 25 years to mature, it represents years of work and dedication. To try it, a number of bars in Oaxaca will offer tastings, and if you want to learn more about the process, you can even visit a palenque, a distillery where the spirit is produced.
Enjoy the local cuisine
Oaxaca has made a name for itself as a global food destination, and if you've been there, there's no question why. Oaxaca is lauded for its cuisine, largely thanks to its use of local ingredients, strong Indigenous influence and identity, and commitment to tradition. Chiles — particularly the smoke-preserved pasilla Oaxaqueña and the flavorful chilhuacle, which are both distinct to the region — corn, beans, and cheese are the basis of Oaxacan cuisine. It;'s important to note that Oaxacan cuisine isn't a monolith, though, and visitors will find even traveling throughout the state of Oaxaca will highlight regional differences when it comes to food, and that dishes are constantly evolving.
No discussion about Oaxacan food could possibly exclude mentioning mole, which is Oaxaca's most beloved dish. The sauce, made up of various local ingredients including chocolate and chile, and often served atop a protein like chicken alongside tortillas, doesn't mean one specific thing. In fact, one thing that makes mole just so special in Oaxaca is that the region boasts seven different types of moles, all made with different combinations of chiles and seasonings. Mole negro is the most classic variation, and uses dark chocolate and four types of chiles, among other ingredients, for a sauce that is full of complex layers of flavors. Of course, there are a number of other mouth-watering must-tries while in the region, such as tlayudas, a giant tortilla topped with beans, cheese, and meat, among other ingredients, and tejate, a corn-based drink that's frothy, buttery, and absolutely delicious.
Museo Textil de Oaxaca
Although Oaxaca is full of artistry, one of its most prominent artistic traditions is textile weaving, a legacy that spans centuries. Indigenous Zapotec and Mixtec have historically incorporated specific weaving practices into their traditions, utilizing natural dyes and depicting cultural themes. And there's no better place to learn about Oaxaca's rich textile legacy than at the Textile Museum, a small museum that houses thousands of local as well as international textile pieces. With an impressive collection of both historic and contemporary pieces, the museum works to change the narrative around Indigenous textiles, presenting them as a work of art and highlighting the need for fair compensation and preserving high-quality materials and authentic practices.
Housed in a historic mansion, the site initially served as the location of a 1500s convent, which was then destroyed due to earthquakes a couple centuries later. The museum opened in 2008, and has since become a must-visit in Oaxaca.Past visitors say that most information is solely in Spanish, but it is still well worth a visit to appreciate the visuals, even if you're not Spanish-speaking.
Head to the beach
If you're able to venture beyond Oaxaca City during your trip, Oaxaca State is full of out-of-this world beaches, some of which are Mexico's best beaches. It's not the easiest journey — Oaxaca City is about six to eight hours away from the shoreline by car. But, as one Redditor put it, "the Oaxaca coast is worth it."
Mazunte is an underrated and laid back coastal paradise known as a "hippie haven." It's also one of Mexico's best magic towns, which is a special designation given by the Mexican government to towns with exceptional beauty, along with historic and cultural significance. Puerto Escondido is another highlight along Oaxaca's coast. While there are a number of gorgeous beaches in this small town, Playa Carrizalillo is a local favorite for a serene escape. Oaxaca's southernmost beach, Playa La Entrega in the town of Huatulco, is another coastal gem.
Celebrate the Day of the Dead
If you're considering a trip for Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, there's no better place to spend it than Oaxaca. Celebrated across Mexico from the end of October to the beginning of November (it's celebrated Nov. 1 and 2 in Oaxaca but it unofficially lasts for a couple weeks) Oaxaca's iconic event rivals Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The town somehow becomes even more colorful, with flowers and altars throughout, new street art, and lots of music and dancing. The tradition traces back roughly 3,000 years ago to Mexico's Indigenous communities. After colonization, the festival began to incorporate elements of Catholicism's All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. Today, it has become a part of Mexico's cultural identity, and a way to honor relationships with those who have passed on. During Day of the Dead, it is believed that the boundary between the living and the dead is removed, and spirits can visit their families on Earth.
Traditionally, families create ofrendas (altars) for their dead loved ones, including additions like marigolds, Calaveras (sugar skulls), pan de muerto bread, candles, and more. Dressing up in skulls or Catrina makeup, and parades, although not traditional elements, have been incorporated over time, largely due to Hollywood and the media. In Oaxaca, one of the highlights of the annual event includes visiting marigold fields, to learn more about the tradition and the flowers' role in Día de los Muertos. Visitors can also take part in face painting, try traditional foods like pan de muerto, and even learn how to make them, as well as tour a cemetery.
Monte Albán
Just 20 to 30 minutes from Oaxaca's city center stands Monte Albán, one of Mexico's best surviving examples of ancient civilizations. This hilltop archaeological site was initially the capital city for the Zapotec, which settled in the area in roughly 1500 BC. Monte Albán's development took around five centuries, and resulted in pyramids, plazas, ball courts, and residential districts, before being abandoned centuries prior to the Spaniard's arrival. Expect to spend two to three hours here, so you can take your time climbing the pyramids' steps and taking in the surreal views. "Astonishing ruins on a very impressive scale," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "A must-do if you're in/near Oaxaca."
To reach Monte Albán, you can either arrange a tour, or take a shuttle bus or taxi. Visiting either in the morning or late afternoon is your best bet for avoiding crowds.
Try chocolate
Worthy of a mention apart from sampling the rest of Oaxacan cuisine, chocolate is a true staple of the region. Known as "the chocolate capital of Mexico," a simple walk around the city will surround you with a chocolate aroma. Chocolate is embedded in traditional Oaxacan culture, with significance dating back to ancient times, when it was used ceremoniously and even as a type of currency. It was a far cry from the super-sweet chocolate that's become commonplace today — in fact, initially it was enjoyed as a bitter drink without any sweetener. After the arrival of the Spanish, sweeteners like sugar and cinnamon were added.
Although the cacao tree doesn't grow in Oaxaca (It was part of a trade route during ancient times), the region is an important place for production. Today, chocolate is a part of daily life for many Oaxacans, and not solely as an indulgent dessert. Try starting the day off with a hot chocolate, instead of coffee while here — traditionally, it's made with water rather than milk, and is whisked with a wooden molinillo until becoming frothy. Of course, don't miss trying mole at least once either. The iconic Oaxacan dish uses chocolate as its base.
Visit the food markets
Oaxaca has become a beloved destination for its dining scene — and that includes everything from its street food to fine dining. One important facet of Oaxacan life is not to be missed though, and that's within the local food markets. Of its number of markets, Mercado 20 de Noviembre, is the most well-known, largely thanks to its Pasillo de Humo, or "hall of smoke," filled to the brim with carne asada. This is a great spot to get a prepared meal, or simply browse the endless array of spices, herbs, and produce. It's also a great place to stop for breakfast, particularly to try pan de yema (egg yolk bread) and some Oaxacan hot chocolate.
Right next door, you can find Mercado Benito Juárez, which while better for shopping rather than eating, is still worth a stop due to its abundant ingredients central to Oaxacan cooking, including chocolate, mole, dried chiles, and quesillo. You can also pick up a souvenir while you're at it — this market houses handcrafted goods like woven baskets, leather, and turquoise jewelry. If you're looking for some smaller, more locally-known spots, visit the Mercado La Merced on Fridays, or Mercado Hidalgo, also known as Mercado de Reforma. Central de Abastos, on the other hand, is Oaxaca's largest and oldest market, and is perfect for picking up a souvenir or grabbing a snack.