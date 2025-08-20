Joshua Tree's Instagrammable Glamping Destination Is A Rare, Retro-Futuristic Pod Meets Off-Grid Retreat
If you've ever been to California, you know the state is full of unique regions that, while similar in climate and topography, differ vastly in culture and vibes. For example, vacationing in Northern California is much different than spending time in Southern California, which is unique compared to other spots like the Central Valley. One of the Golden State's most interesting and culturally vibrant sectors is in the southeastern corner, where you can find California's mid-century modern vacation destination with vintage finds (Palm Springs) and Joshua Tree National Park. Tucked in the city of Joshua Tree is a one-of-a-kind glamping experience that is almost literally out of this world: the Area 55 Futuro House.
While the precise location of this vacation rental is not made public, it's impossible to miss when you're driving by. The house itself resembles a mid-century drawing of a flying saucer, complete with oval windows and a ramp-style staircase leading inside. Even if you've stayed at unique Airbnbs before, they pale in comparison to this retro-futuristic pod.
But wait, didn't we say glamping experience? If it's a house, doesn't that mean it comes with running water and electricity? Well, not exactly. Area 55 Futuro is completely off-grid, so while you're protected from the elements, you still have to live somewhat rustically during your stay. So, let's blast off and get to know this fabulous rental home.
Why Area 55 Futuro is such an Instagrammable glamping destination
When looking at Area 55, you might assume it was created with social media in mind. After all, as soon as you see the house, you'll feel compelled to whip out your phone and either snap some photos or take a live stream of your reaction. However, the house is much more historical than you may think, built at a time when architecture was still in its experimental phase, at least in the United States.
Area 55 is actually one of 85 "Futuro Houses" designed by Matti Suuronen in 1968. Originally, Suuronen's concept was a portable ski chalet, but it never really took off. These days, with so few of the original designs left, they're all something of a tourist sensation. However, Area 55 is the only one you can stay overnight in, making it even more unique.
Although the idea of Area 55 is to create an off-grid experience where people can disconnect from the stress of modern life, the home still offers some amenities. First, there is air conditioning, which is necessary in the desert. There's also a mini-fridge, a TV, a Bluetooth speaker, and Wi-Fi, so you're not exactly "roughing it." However, the shower is outdoors (in a covered area), the kitchen uses propane appliances, and the whole place is supplied with solar power, so you still have to make some adjustments during your stay.
Elevate your next glamping trip to Joshua Tree, California
To get to Joshua Tree, you'll have to fly into the Palm Springs International Airport and drive about 50 minutes north. At the time of this writing, a night at Area 55 Futuro costs around $480. The home sleeps four guests, meaning you can travel with friends or family. There's an optional Cosmic Concierge Service for an extra $30, which offers delivery of various snacks and essentials so you don't have to venture into town. Since the house is on private land with unpaved roads, driving in and out isn't as easy as other vacation rentals, so getting a concierge might be worth it for some guests.
The area surrounding the home is spacious and pristine. Although you can spot civilization in the distance, you'll feel like you're out in the middle of nowhere, which is perfect for relaxing by the fire pit or staring up at the stars.
If wilderness is a big reason for your visit to Area 55, you can explore the rest of the surrounding desert. For example, you can head to the secret, unique animal sanctuary blending wildlife and art. Or, if you're trying to go to Joshua Tree National Park, you can search for the secret entrance that boasts rich palm forests and unique desert hikes.