Joshua Tree's Instagrammable Glamping Destination Is A Rare, Retro-Futuristic Pod Meets Off-Grid Retreat

If you've ever been to California, you know the state is full of unique regions that, while similar in climate and topography, differ vastly in culture and vibes. For example, vacationing in Northern California is much different than spending time in Southern California, which is unique compared to other spots like the Central Valley. One of the Golden State's most interesting and culturally vibrant sectors is in the southeastern corner, where you can find California's mid-century modern vacation destination with vintage finds (Palm Springs) and Joshua Tree National Park. Tucked in the city of Joshua Tree is a one-of-a-kind glamping experience that is almost literally out of this world: the Area 55 Futuro House.

While the precise location of this vacation rental is not made public, it's impossible to miss when you're driving by. The house itself resembles a mid-century drawing of a flying saucer, complete with oval windows and a ramp-style staircase leading inside. Even if you've stayed at unique Airbnbs before, they pale in comparison to this retro-futuristic pod.

But wait, didn't we say glamping experience? If it's a house, doesn't that mean it comes with running water and electricity? Well, not exactly. Area 55 Futuro is completely off-grid, so while you're protected from the elements, you still have to live somewhat rustically during your stay. So, let's blast off and get to know this fabulous rental home.