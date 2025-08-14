Air Canada's Impending Strike Could Impact Your Vacation Plans (Here's What You Need To Know)

Planning to fly to or from Canada next week? Now's the time to check your flight details, as a potential strike could affect your vacation plans. On Wednesday morning, August 13, 2025, Air Canada and its flight attendants' union announced a 72-hour strike notice. The move came after Air Canada said it would lock out flight attendants following a vote to strike. To prepare for the potential work stoppage, Air Canada will begin suspending flights on Thursday, August 14, 2025, putting many travelers in limbo. Flights from Canada have already decreased significantly this year, and a total shutdown of a major airline is unlikely to help.

About 10,000 flight attendants could walk off the job next week, calling the current pay "poverty wages." The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents them, and Air Canada have been in talks since March 2025 without reaching an agreement. Flight attendants are pushing for higher wages, particularly for time spent on the ground. Currently, employees are paid only when flights are in the air. However, as any flyer knows, there's a good deal of time spent on the ground before and after takeoff. Air Canada said in a statement that it has offered 50% of their hourly pay for ground work, but no deal has been reached.

Flight delays and cancellations are expected to begin after 1 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The airline said about 130,000 customers a day could be affected by the suspensions. Air Canada said it hopes that by cancelling flights early, travelers will know if they need to rebook before arriving at the airport. In that case, here's what to do if your flight gets cancelled while at the airport to avoid standing in line.