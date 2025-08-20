More Americans Retire To This Beautiful, Laid-Back Latin Country Than Anywhere Else On Earth

Mexico has long been a spring break and vacation hotspot, full of idyllic beaches, luxury resorts, and vibrant nightclubs. But beyond its party reputation, spa-like escapes, and Instagram-worthy vacation destinations, Mexico offers another, ever-growing reason to visit, and it's attracting people not just for a few weeks, but for a lifetime.

As the 13th-largest country in the world by area, Mexico is one of the best and most popular countries for American expats to retire. According to World Population Review, more than 800,000 expat retirees live in Mexico, and, per the U.S. State Department, about 1.6 million U.S. citizens reside there. With varied topographies and climates, including mountains, beaches, jungles, and deserts, Mexico offers something for nearly every retirement style and creates the perfect opportunity to chase the sun throughout the year.

From big cuidados to small aldeas, Mexico's rich cultural history, affordable living costs, access to quality health care, and comfortable year-round climate make it an appealing retirement destination. Whether you're looking for coastal living, big-city convenience, or hidden mountain getaways, cities such as Mérida, Los Cabos, and Lake Chapala have long been attracted American retirees. Of course, the country also offers a multitude of fun, inspiring, convenient, and relaxing places to turn a perennial vacation a forever home.