More Americans Retire To This Beautiful, Laid-Back Latin Country Than Anywhere Else On Earth
Mexico has long been a spring break and vacation hotspot, full of idyllic beaches, luxury resorts, and vibrant nightclubs. But beyond its party reputation, spa-like escapes, and Instagram-worthy vacation destinations, Mexico offers another, ever-growing reason to visit, and it's attracting people not just for a few weeks, but for a lifetime.
As the 13th-largest country in the world by area, Mexico is one of the best and most popular countries for American expats to retire. According to World Population Review, more than 800,000 expat retirees live in Mexico, and, per the U.S. State Department, about 1.6 million U.S. citizens reside there. With varied topographies and climates, including mountains, beaches, jungles, and deserts, Mexico offers something for nearly every retirement style and creates the perfect opportunity to chase the sun throughout the year.
From big cuidados to small aldeas, Mexico's rich cultural history, affordable living costs, access to quality health care, and comfortable year-round climate make it an appealing retirement destination. Whether you're looking for coastal living, big-city convenience, or hidden mountain getaways, cities such as Mérida, Los Cabos, and Lake Chapala have long been attracted American retirees. Of course, the country also offers a multitude of fun, inspiring, convenient, and relaxing places to turn a perennial vacation a forever home.
Big cities, mountains, and beaches create your retirement dreamscape
Mexico's second-largest city, Guadalajara, is an often-overlooked gem, yet it is a perfect destination for retirees seeking the ease and convenience of city life. Centrally located in Jalisco, it offers rent, food, and overall living costs lower than in Mexico City. Cool in the winter and warm in the summer, Guadalajara appeals to those who enjoy all four seasons without extreme weather shifts. The city is also proudly LGBTQIA+ friendly and is affectionately nicknamed as "Gaydalajara."
Puerto Vallarta, located just under 4 hours west of Guadalajara on the Mexico's Pacific coast, is a warm, sunny vacation and retirement destination. Once an under-the-radar spot, the coastal city has grown in popularity while maintaining its warm, quintessentially Mexican culture and roots. It is a welcoming health hub with ready access to English-speaking doctors, dentists, and specialists, as well as world-class hospitals and health facilities at affordable rates. For all the amenities but smaller crowds, nearby Bucerías offers an authentic coastal lifestyle, all the seafood you can eat, and an escape from the crowded beaches and neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta.
For those who desire neither cities nor beaches in their retirement years, San Miguel de Allende is a trendy mountain destination with all the comforts and amenities of Mexico's larger cities. Heralded as one of the best tourist destinations in the world, it is also considered one of the safest in Mexico. A creative haven nestled in the Sierra Madre Mountains, the town is optimal for retirees given its vibrant cultural center, a welcoming expat community, and numerous opportunities for outdoor adventures and staying active. Despite its mountain locale, temperatures remain comfortable year-round. Wwhile the cost of living can be higher than in other areas, it remains relatively affordable.
Cost of living, visa, and tax considerations when retiring in Mexico
One of the primary reasons Americans choose to retire in Mexico is the affordable cost of living. While the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. runs just over $1,700, apartments in Mexico range between $600 to $1,000, depending on location, amenities, and other varying factors. Food costs run about 31% lower than in the States, while transportation expenses can be further offset with readily available public transportation and by living in one of Mexico's many walkable cities or towns. Medical tourism is also a significant draw due to the country's affordable prices and high quality of care, especially in the private sector. Healthcare costs are about 60% lower than in the U.S., and are the lowest among the top 10 expat retirement destinations, which include Canada, South Korea, and Germany.
U.S. citizens can stay in Mexico for up to six months without a visa, and there are multiple ways to apply for residency once you've decided to make Mexico a permanent home. To qualify for temporary residency, you'll need to meet minimum income or investment requirements. Making the jump straight to permanent residency is possible, but it also requires minimum income, investment, and/or bank account balances.
Unlike other popular retirement meccas, Mexico does not have any minimum stay requirements, does not require a criminal background check, and allows income requirements to be met with 401(k) or retirement savings rather than regular income. While tax rates can be high in certain cases, these benefits, coupled with no inheritance or wealth taxes and agreements with the United States that prevent double taxation, make Mexico an appealing retirement choice.