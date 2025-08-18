New Hampshire's Beach Resort Town Offers A Long, Walkable Stretch Of Sand, A Lively Boardwalk, And Recreation

New Hampshire is home to several stunning beach towns, including the secret escape of Seabrook Beach and the laid-back luxury of Rye. Still, according to Tripadvisor, Hampton Beach continually outranks the rest as the state's most popular seaside destination, welcoming visitors from all across the East Coast and farther afield for its pristine white-sand beach and charming beach town feel. As soon as you arrive, make your way to the seafront to dip your toes in the sand and feel the cool Atlantic ocean breeze on your skin. If you're in the mood for adventure, head north to "The Wall", a popular spot for surfers of all abilities, especially on smaller surf days. Otherwise, take advantage of countless other fun activities, such as parasailing, beachside yoga, deep-sea fishing, and even whale watching.

The lively Hampton Beach boardwalk is continually recognized among the best beach boardwalks in America. Country Living named it as one of America's "classic" boardwalks, alongside iconic spots like Coney Island in New York and Venice Beach in California (via Boston.com), while Fox News ranked it among "America's Most Awesome Boardwalks." It boasts a retro coastal vibe that evokes the childhood nostalgia of long summer days by the sea. Spend an afternoon at Funarama, a lively arcade with classic games like skee ball, pinball, air hockey, and slots alongside modern video games, before heading to Sea Ketch Restaurant & Outdoor Decks for fresh seafood and classic American fare. Grab dessert from Blink's Frydoe, a Hampton Beach institution known for its sweet and sugary fried dough with toppings like peanut butter and jelly, apple cinnamon, and whipped cream, before ending your night with beachside entertainment at the Seashell Stage.