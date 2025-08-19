Italy's Wildly Underrated, More Intimate Historic Gem That's Constantly Skipped By Tourists For Pompeii

The story of Pompeii is one that most people know. Pompeii, a thriving Roman city in what is now Southern Italy, was dramatically buried in ash during a devastating eruption from nearby Mount Vesuvius. While this is certainly not the first time in history such an event occurred, the quickly hardened ash was able to preserve Pompeii to an astounding degree, keeping it intact as a time capsule into Roman life in 79 A.D., at the moment in time the eruption occurred. Pompeii gives us incredible insight, hence why it's one of Italy's most visited attractions.

However, this means that Pompeii gets busy, leading savvy travelers to ask: Is Pompeii a tourist trap or a must-see on your vacation to Italy? That'll be up to you, but there is a viable alternative: the nearby Herculaneum. Herculaneum is the "forgotten Pompeii," as it was also a thriving city wiped out in the same volcanic eruption, but it receives much less attention than Pompeii. However, just like Pompeii, Herculaneum was "destroyed and yet preserved by Mount Vesuvius" (via UNESCO). Most visitors overlook it, and therefore it's less crowded. It's also a much smaller, more intimate, more accessible site.

If you're still unsure which to choose, user ImaginationEven8158 notes on the Naples-centric subreddit r/Napoli: "If you're short on time, Pompeii is bigger and more famous, but Herculaneum is smaller, better preserved, and less crowded. Pompeii gives you more ruins and a bigger experience, while Herculaneum offers a quieter, more detailed look at life before the eruption." On the subreddit r/travel, user DiscordDucky recommends "visiting Pompeii first because you will be in awe! Then go visit Herculaneum to be blown away ... I can't express enough how much more epic Herculaneum is, but you need to start with Pompeii to really understand that."