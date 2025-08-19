Ohio's 'Trojan City' Is A Charming Midwest Hub For Summer Festivals, River Access, And Downtown Strolls
One of the things travelers tend to look for in the Midwest is the small-town coziness and welcoming atmosphere you can't find anywhere else. Right at the heart of the Midwest is the Buckeye State and its treasure trove of charming and wildly underrated cities with hidden trails and bustling main squares. On the western side of Ohio and just a 30-minute drive north of Dayton lies the city of Troy, allegedly named after the Troy where the Trojan War was set. Ohio residents affectionately think of Troy as their "Trojan City," and the Troy locals even refer to themselves as Trojans. Situated right next to the Great Miami River, visitors can expect to find superb river access, scenic views for casual strolls, and a thriving local culture — including vibrant summer festivals — to enjoy.
Established in 1808, five years after Ohio became a state, Troy is one of Ohio's older cities. Colonel Benjamin Chambers was a Revolutionary War veteran and established Troy to house the early settlers in the area. Due to the town's position on the Great Miami River, the community prospered during the Industrial Revolution and eventually grew into the Troy we know today. The city is currently where the Miami County local government resides, and its architectural gem is the county courthouse that can be seen nearly anywhere within the city. Called "Miami's Pride," this courthouse was constructed in 1888 and uses the Neo-Renaissance style. Its majestic dome and iron statue depicting justice at the top makes this the most stunning building in the whole city and a must-see attraction for visitors.
Get a closer look at the Miami River at nearby parks and nature reserves
No Ohio trip is complete without visiting a hidden preserve packed with forests for a beautiful day of adventure. Drive 10 minutes north to the Farrington Reserve to admire the Great Miami River. Acquired in 2009 for Miami County, this reserve is a natural green space for conservation and bike trail development. As an added benefit for Miami County residents, the 27-acre preserve also has 2,500 feet of access to the river, allowing guests to go canoeing, kayaking, and fishing in the river. For hiking and biking enthusiasts, the park features a portion of the Great Miami River Recreational Trail, a trail that winds along the river. If you're hoping to bike from Troy to the nearby city of Piqua, the reserve connects the two city bikeways.
For park recreation within Troy's city limits, you can drive or walk roughly 1 mile to Treasure Island Park, another outdoor recreation area located along the Great Miami River. The park claims to host the world's only floating tent campground experience, where guests can reserve a floating tent and rest their head on the river itself. These tents are manufactured in Miami County and come ready and anchored for guests; however, they're only available during specific days in the summer, so check the Float Troy website for availability. If you're looking for free park recreation, there is also an amphitheater that the city uses to host free outdoor concerts in the summer. Check out Treasure Island Park's Summer Concert Series to see what its band lineup is for the year.
Experience Troy's culture firsthand at its summer festivals
Troy is renowned for its large-scale summer festivals that attract thousands of people each year. Of these festivals, the annual Troy Strawberry Festival is one of the largest and reaches up to 150,000 people in attendance each year. Festivities take place on the northern side of the Great Miami River and include events at the Memorial Stadium and Hobart Arena. The festival kicks off with the Strawberry Jam Hometown Celebration, where the locals dye the downtown central fountain red and host a Friday night concert. The whole weekend is packed with live music, dancers, competitions, foot races, and strawberries. While Troy is not the world's "Strawberry Capital," it is still a sweet place to celebrate the summer with friends.
Troy holds a series of other smaller festivals and events as well. One is the Miami County Fair which celebrates the local agricultural heritage. It features a whole week of food, carnival rides, entertainment, exhibits, animals, and more. Alternatively, you can wait for one of the bi-annual Sculptures on the Square events. During the event, the city puts several works of art out on display throughout downtown Troy. Take a casual stroll through the downtown area to absorb the sights, window shop, or dine at one of the local restaurants. You can also take a gander at the Fulton Farm's Farm Market which features a variety of tasty, locally grown fruits and vegetables.