Ohio's 'Trojan City' Is A Charming Midwest Hub For Summer Festivals, River Access, And Downtown Strolls

One of the things travelers tend to look for in the Midwest is the small-town coziness and welcoming atmosphere you can't find anywhere else. Right at the heart of the Midwest is the Buckeye State and its treasure trove of charming and wildly underrated cities with hidden trails and bustling main squares. On the western side of Ohio and just a 30-minute drive north of Dayton lies the city of Troy, allegedly named after the Troy where the Trojan War was set. Ohio residents affectionately think of Troy as their "Trojan City," and the Troy locals even refer to themselves as Trojans. Situated right next to the Great Miami River, visitors can expect to find superb river access, scenic views for casual strolls, and a thriving local culture — including vibrant summer festivals — to enjoy.

Established in 1808, five years after Ohio became a state, Troy is one of Ohio's older cities. Colonel Benjamin Chambers was a Revolutionary War veteran and established Troy to house the early settlers in the area. Due to the town's position on the Great Miami River, the community prospered during the Industrial Revolution and eventually grew into the Troy we know today. The city is currently where the Miami County local government resides, and its architectural gem is the county courthouse that can be seen nearly anywhere within the city. Called "Miami's Pride," this courthouse was constructed in 1888 and uses the Neo-Renaissance style. Its majestic dome and iron statue depicting justice at the top makes this the most stunning building in the whole city and a must-see attraction for visitors.